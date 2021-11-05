Light Up Lancaster: Saturday's Fireworks Spectacular cancelled due to high winds

The announcement to cancel Saturday night's Fireworks Spectacular came after high westerly winds were predicted to hit the launch site which is located on an elevated position.

Software used by the pyrotechnics company, Sirotechnics, showed that the potential fallout from the larger fireworks could potentially cause debris to fall outside of the safety zones.

Although organisers attempted to remove some of the larger fireworks, Pennine Events suggested it may not be safe to proceed with the display.

"Alternative locations have been explored but none has proved feasible in terms of safety or suitable viewing locations for a display of this scale," a spokesman for Light Up Lancaster said.

"Whilst we regret that we are unable to offer this part of the festival, we are delighted to be able to continue to offer the planned Light Up artworks and installations which are taking place in and around Lancaster city centre on Friday and Saturday evening."

The planned road closure for St George's Quay on Saturday evening will now no longer be in operation.

Saturday's Fireworks Spectacular has been cancelled due to safety reasons

Residents have been reminded The Castle Hill road closures will remain in place, meaning the area will be closed between 4pm and 9.30pm on Saturday.

