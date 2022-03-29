Learn all about eggs with Easter-themed activities at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe

Throughout the Easter holidays, from April 1-20, Milnthorpe’s Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, “the little zoo with lots to do” is hosting an EGGstravaganza of all things egg-themed, with extra trails, activities, crafts, quizzes and keeper talks all included in the regular admission price.

The natural kingdom’s range of multi-coloured, multi-sized and even multi-shaped eggs put the biggest shop displays of Easter eggs in the shade. Proving it’s not just for the birds, over half the zoo’s amazing feathered, furred, finned and fantastical inhabitants lay eggs.

On a special activity trail round the zoo, intrepid EGGsplorers can seek out nature's biggest, brightest, and downright oddest eggs. Look out for hidden eggs placed around the zoo in the most unlikeliest of places.

Eggs at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe.

From clutches of one huge egg to thousands, egg-heads will delight in collecting curious egg-related facts, including some surprising animals which lay eggs, even eggs from long extinct creatures.

Get up close to many of the zoo’s egg-layers, in the vibrant walk-through enclosures and beneath industrious leaf-cutter ants, as well as shrimps, crabs and fish in the giant marine tanks. Don’t miss the Oasis’s intriguing ‘living prehistoric’ egg layers: salamanders and lizards, snakes and many more enigmatic reptiles.

Zoo founder Jo Marsden explains; “Eggs are simply amazing! They’re self-contained life-support systems, which have evolved over millions of years. We decided to celebrate being fully open for Easter once again by giving our egg-layers and hatchlings the attention they deserve, and really going for it with fun visitor activities, too.”The zoo’s ‘Wild Café’ will be serving a range of themed snacks, meals, drinks and treats throughout the day. With additional exhibits and displays throughout the zoo, plus even more ‘cracking’ interactive keeper talks, there’s plenty to make the Easter holidays truly EGGstraordinary!

The Lakeland Wildlife Oasis is open for voyages of discovery 7 days a week, 10am till 5pm. To keep up with all their amazing animals and upcoming events, including Easter EGGstravaganza adventures, visit the website here and check out ‘Lakeland Wildlife Oasis’ on Facebook for daily updates and pictures.

Egg shells at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe.