From fun DIY projects to water balloon fights, there are loads of things you can do either at home or in the great outdoors.

Kathryn Hague from Wholesale Sweets said: “School holidays are just around the corner and for many people this time is associated with financial worries, especially now with the surge in living costs.

“However, there are many ways to make the most out of the long break and share quality time with the family without spending a fortune.

“One of the best ways to save money when preparing for summer activities with children is to bulk buy things you’ll need a fair amount, so you can take advantage of the wholesale prices.

“The key is to do a little bit of preparation and the time and effort will be worth it after seeing the children’s happy faces.”

Here are 9 ideas for keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays ...

1. Treasure Hunt What could be more exciting than looking for a hidden treasure around the house and garden? The kids could follow a map and solve clues to find a prize. Photo: pb Photo Sales

2. Baking Baking makes a fun rainy day activity. You could opt for something easy like baking cookies or muffins, or why not try making and decorating a cake? A fun hands-on experience for the little sweet-tooths. Photo: pb Photo Sales

3. Home cinema Save money on tickets by setting up your own little home cinema. Choose a film to stream, dim the lights and get some cinema snacks. You can get small popcorn boxes and put out sweets in different containers so the kids can have a pick and mix. Photo: pb Photo Sales

4. Have a picnic Food always tastes better outdoors, so lay out a blanket on the grass and have a little picnic in the sun. You can also bring along some games and invite friends to make it even more fun. Photo: pb Photo Sales