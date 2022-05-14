Lancaster Bomber to fly over North West this weekend to mark Dambusters anniversary - here's where you can see it

The plane will be flying over the country to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.
It will pass over the North West today, Saturday, May 14, and tomorrow, Sunday, May 15. The iconic event will be taking place 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.
Here is the full list of flypast timings:
Saturday May 14th
Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.15pm to 2pm
Lyddington, Rutland flypast – 1.25pm to 2.10pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35pm to 2.20pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.40pm to 2.30pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.50pm to 2.30pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.58pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 2.15pm to 3pm
Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast – 2.40pm to 3.25pm
Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast – 2.55 to 3.40pm
Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast – 3.05 to 3.50pm
Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast – 3.10 to 3.55pm
Sunday May 15th:
Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast – 11.45am to 12.30pm
Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast – 12.30pm to 1.20pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 1.05pm to 1.50pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35pm to 2.20pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.43pm
Flixton, Suffolk flypast – 1.45pm to 2.30pm
Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.55pm to 2.40pm
White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.05 to 2.50pm
Stretham, Cambridgeshire flypast – 2.20 to 3.05pm