Jubilee Bank Holiday: Things to do with your family in Lancashire on this extra special long weekend - June 2-5

JUBILEE CONCERT ON THE BIG SCREEN

On Saturday, June 4, Chorley Little Theatre is putting the Platinum Jubilee Concert on their cinema screen. Join others for drinks, food, and good company and watch the concert being broadcast live from London to our big screen. Doors open at 6pm and the event is free to attend – check their website for details here.

PRESTON JUBILEE SPENDING SPREE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How will you celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday long weekend?

Across the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, city centre businesses will be giving away £28,000 through Preston BID.

If you’re in the city centre, at businesses where the Preston Gift Card is accepted, you could have your food, drink, shopping and beauty services paid for… you just need to be in the right place at the right time to secure your share of the £28,000.

‘Special Agents’ will be heading to the tills to pay for your purchases, to the value of £70 per transaction, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To see which businesses the ‘Special Agents’ will be visiting, click here.

Try your hand at Go-Karting

GO-KARTING

Is there anything more fun than Go-Karting? Whatever your age, whizzing round a track, racing your friends or family is a great way to spend some time.

Formulakart, Blackpool - One of the region’s most exciting Go-Karting circuits, featuring a challenging 750m track. Visit their website here for details and opening times.

Euxton Karting, Buckshaw Village - a 200m outdoor Go-Kart track hosting adult and children's sessions, corporate events and parties. Visit their website here for details.

Anyone for ten-pin bowling?

TEN-PIN BOWLING

Red Rose Bowl, Preston, is a whopping 24-Lane Bowling alley in the heart of Lancashire, offering fun for all the family and featuring a diner, pool tables and arcade machines. Open seven days a week you can enjoy a fun-filled day of ten pin bowling with prices starting at just £6. For more information visit the Red Rose Bowl website.

There's a host of other ten-pin bowling alleys in Lancashire including in Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Bolton and Wigan.

CRAZY GOLF

Crazy golf is another fun activity for all ages and their are a number of great places in Lancashire you can try your skills:

The Flower Bowl, Preston - The Flower Bowl is a mixed leisure destination open seven days a week, from 9:30am to 10.30pm and has loads of things to do, including crazy golf. There's also a cinema, ten-pin bowling and even a curling rink! Visit their website here for details.

MiniLinks, Lytham St Annes - An 18 Hole Par3 golf course, crazy golf and pennines putting green, plus night golf. Visit their website here for details.

Adventure Golf, Blackpool - Each hole of Adventure Golf offers unique hazards ranging from jumps and bumps to rivers and underground tunnels, all adding to the fun of the game. Look out for the water hazard on holes 11 and 6, and tackle the figure eight spectacular on hole 9 – a first to the UK! Visit their website here for details.

TREE CLIMBING

Go-Ape, Rivington - High up in this open, spacious site, the Treetop Challenge offers the perfect blend of blood-pumping action and beautiful country views. With 13-metre-high platforms and a brilliant free-falling Tarzan Swing, this is the only Go Ape location in the UK to feature a zip wire over water. Visit their website here for details.

SEE NATURE

If you fancy something a little more relaxed, once you've ticked off your adrenaline-fuelled activity list, there are plenty of country parks, walks, wetland and nature reserves around the county. Here is a small selection:

Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley - 700-acre parkland with a lake, waterfall, adventure playground, cafe and visitor center. Great for all ages. Visit their website here for details.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston - Wetland and woodland nature reserve, home to rare bird species, with a floating visitor village. A lovely spot to spend the morning or afternoon. Visit their website here for details.

Martin Mere, Burscough – Spring is the perfect time to explore the wild and wonderful wetlands. Whatever the weather, bring all the family and create magical memories. Visit their website here.

PLAY-AREAS

For the little ones there's a host of play-areas dotted throughout the county. Here are some of them:

Rascals Party and Play Center, Preston - Children's amusement center in Walton-le-Dale. It features a huge indoor play area, mini go-karting and a cafe for mums and dads. Visit their website here.

The Playpad Zone, Leyland - Children's amusement center featuring a soft play area, mini go-karts and laser tag. Visit their website for details here.

Monkey Playland, Rossendale - Indoor play area plus inflatable bumper carz, hungry hippo and swing chairs. Visit their website for details here.

SKIING

Ski Rossendale - The Hill brings a slice of the Alps to Rossendale. Set in the picturesque valley, it is the premier outdoor ski and snowboarding center in the UK. Being a fun, family adventure with personal, professional coaching for everyone.

Experience the thrill of the Hill with its adrenaline packed activities, to suit all ages and abilities. Whether that be challenging yourself by skiing or snowboarding or just feeling the rush of wind as you tube down the slope. With friendly, experienced coaches, the Hill is a safe environment for all, whether it’s learning from the beginning or sharpening up your technique.