When is the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show and what time does it begin and end?
The show starts at 9.30am and finishes at 5.30pm on Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.
How much are tickets and where can I get them?
A family tickets (for two adults and two children) costs £30 on Friday and £35 on Saturday and Sunday. For the full breakdown of ticket prices and details of how to purchase click here.
Where is it being held?
Salesbury Hall, Ribchester.
What’s on at the show?
Things to see and do include:
Children’s Village
Cowboy Show
Equestrian & Country Pursuits Including: Showing & Showjumping, Shetland Pony Grand National and Fishing
Livestock Displays
Livestock Competitions (all three days)
Family Dog Competitions (Saturday & Sunday only)
Daily Dog Agility Demonstrations
Vintage Tractors
Ferret Display
Shire Horses
Hawkeye Falconry
Army display
Children’s Funfair
Donkey Rides
For a full itinerary click here
How much is parking?
Parking is free of charge.
Are there disabled facilities?
Disabled parking is available close to the show entrance (a blue badge is required). Mobility scooters may be hired for £10 per day or £5 per half day – pre-show booking is recommended. Disabled toilets are available. Your carer can attend the show free of charge.
Are dogs allowed?
Dogs are allowed provided they are kept on a lead and their poop is cleaned up.
Are their baby changing facilities?
Yes.
How many people attended the show last year?
The show attracted over 21,000 attendance with record numbers competing in the Showing classes and a huge livestock section.