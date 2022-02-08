Here are some of the best dog-walking spots in Lancashire to celebrate Love Your Pet Day - February 20

2. Scorton

5 miles - Lying just off the M6 and often overshadowed by neighbouring Garstang, Scorton is easily missed but well worth a visit for an excellent walk. Starting in the centre of the village, walk up Snowhill Lane and across the bridge over the motorway. Continue over the brook and round to the right, before turning left at the road junction on to Higher Lane. At this point you will get views of Wyresdale Lake and Morecambe Bay. Cross the brook again and take the path to the left down to the farm buildings, after which a right and a left will take you to Scorton Picnic Site. Signs will lead you back to the village past Scorton Lake.