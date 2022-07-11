From parks to castles and plenty more inbetween, here are 16 places you and your family can visit that are absolutely free.
1. A trip to the beach
There are loads of great beaches in Lancashire including Blackpool, St Annes and Morecambe. Spend a day at the beach on a hot summer day - bliss!
Photo: nw
2. Lytham Windmill
Recently refurbished, Lytham Windmill is free to the public with the option of making a small donation
Photo: nw
3. Nature trail
Get out and about. Take a trip to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley and be at one with nature. There's also a brilliant play area for the little ones and a coffee shop to replenish your energy
Photo: jp
4. Take a hike
Get your walking boots on and take a hike around the Forest of Bowland, taking in the beautiful scenery
Photo: nw