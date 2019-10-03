Fun Palace event in Morecambe for the whole family

Come along to the West End Fun Palace on October 5 from 12pm – 4pm when More Music on Devonshire Road will open its doors for a fun-filled day.

A free event for all the family, there will be lots to get involved in on the day including live performances, music, arts and crafts workshops and much more.

New to this year, More Music is connecting the Fun Palace with their always popular, annual Lantern Festival, which takes place on Saturday, October 26.

Visitors will be able to make processional props for the lantern parade, learn songs to sing at the Lantern Festival and also get involved with making digital projections, beats and decorations.

Other activities at the 2019 Fun Palace include planting bulbs, book swap, board games club, making your own bath bomb, trying out More Music’s recording studio, and live music from Folk o’Lune.

With community at the heart of culture, Fun Palaces is an ongoing campaign for cultural democracy, with an annual weekend of action every October as of which hundreds of organizations take part in across the UK.

This event is free, no need to buy tickets, just turn up on the day.

To find out more about the West End Fun Palace please call 01524 831997 or visit www.moremusic.org.uk/west-end-fun-palace.