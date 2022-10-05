1. Light Up Lancaster

Light Up Lancaster is a two-day event on November 4 and 5 at various locations in Lancaster, culminating in a spectacular fireworks and light display at Lancaster Castle at 8pm on bonfire night. The event is free though you do need wristbands to attend certain locations. For info and updates sign up for the e-newsletter at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk

Photo: Nah Ting Feng