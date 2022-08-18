Fascinating railway world in miniature on show in Carnforth

The heatwave is over so here's what to do now the weather's getting back to normal.

There are eight fantastic layouts and plenty of new and used model railway 'stuff' to browse through at the venue.

‘Brief Encounter’ was filmed here in 1945 and you can still the locations where Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard made cinematic history.

The exhibition is open 10am until 4pm Saturday and Sunday, with the Brief Encounter Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Models and The Snug open both days.

Kids go free into the show when accompanied by adults (£2.50 each).

1. Model railway Go along to the model railway weekend at Carnforth Heritage Centre and see a fascinating miniature world. Photo: Maurice Brogden Photo Sales

