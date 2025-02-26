Fair showcases young talent and launches creative hub for 11-18s in Lancaster

The fair culminated in a city-wide showcase on Saturday, marking the official opening of E2M’s new centre in Lancaster.

Throughout the week, 11 to 18-year-olds participated in diverse workshops designed to inspire creativity, foster connections, and make a meaningful impact on their community while celebrating and decorating their new home.

Activities included upcycled furniture making, mural painting, upcycled filmmaking, recycled plastic crafts, botanical art, drama, craft and design, singing, and photography – culminating in a public exhibition.

The grand finale on February 22 featured a creative trail, starting at the E2M Centre and guiding attendees through various art installations and performances across the city.

This event was made possible thanks to the generous support of the local community through a successful Crowdfunder campaign, which funded all activities, and substantial backing from Lancashire County Council.

E2M’s senior pProduction manager, Kyle McKenzie, who led the delivery of the fair, reflected on the journey: “Since 2018, E2M has been running without a venue of our own, which has posed many challenges for our team and the young people we serve.

"To finally have a home that young people have co-designed with local artists is wonderful and will make delivering our creative workshops much easier. Seeing the fair come to life in this new space has been incredible, and it’s just the beginning.”

Kriss Foster, E2M cCentre manager, highlighted the significance of having a dedicated home for young creatives: “Opening our doors to 11-18s after school for our established clubs and new Escape Sessions is really exciting.

It’s fantastic to provide young people with a fun space on the high street where they can get involved in creative activities, relax, and work on community projects together.

"This is a much-needed place where they can feel valued and a true sense of belonging. We are so grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for funding this important new space.”

E2M’s CEO Siobhan Collingwood emphasised the future of the organisation and its commitment to inclusivity: “By working alongside education, health, and cultural partners, we plan for this space to be as inclusive and impactful as possible, offering opportunities for every young person in the area to grow, create, and thrive. We’re excited for what the future holds.”