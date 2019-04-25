Dance festival at The Dukes

Lancaster will be the dance capital of the north for two nights this week.

For that’s when Big Up North dance theatre festival comes to town.

On April 26 and 27, Ludus Dance and The Dukes present two nights of performance that ‘Big Up’ the diverse and exciting range of high quality dance theatre talent on our very own doorstep.

The Friday will see an exciting night of fresh, original performance from emerging professional artists.

Community, school and youth groups take over on the Saturday with a range of eclectic, energetic dance.

All the pieces in Big Up North have been selected by a professional panel from Ludus Dance and The Dukes.

Call 01524 598500.