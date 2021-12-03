Christmas Tree Festival at Christ Church Lancaster

The Christmas tree festival at Christ Church in Lancaster is open to the public all weekend.

Thirty five trees have been sponsored by local businesses, and decorated by local groups, charities and organisations to showcase their work.

It will be a wonderful celebration of the local community - and a lovely way to begin the Christmas season!

50% of all funds raised will support the work of the church's Winter Night Shelter.

The Christmas tree festival is open to the public on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, 10am-4pm.

Christ Church is on Wyresdale Road, Lancaster.