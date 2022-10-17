From mulled wine and minced pies to fine festive food and gift ideas, Christmas markets seem to grown in popularity every year.

Here are some of the best in and around Lancashire for you to visit in 2022 ...

Lancashire

There's loads of festive fun and frolics to be had in and around Lancashire this Christmas

Chrismas Fayre at Samlesbury Hall – November 27 10am-4pm

Wander through the Hall and browse a variety stalls displaying local products from across across Lancashire.

The Heritage Cafe will be open serving delicious Christmas lunches. Mulled Wine will be available alongside plenty of mince pies, and hot turkey sandwiches (and other Christmas treats!)

Dottie's Wafflery will be serving up delicious treats, with hot waffles and hot drinks.

Christmas markets are great places for the whole family to visit

Free Entry/Free Parking.

The Black Bull Christmas Market, Fulwood – December 4 10am-4pm

Featuring indoor and outdoor stalls, food, drink and lovely handmade items, as well as some hot handmade favourites.

Do all your Christmas gift shopping in one go and hang around a bit for a Christmas drink and maybe something to fill your belly.

Christmas Market and Santa Train Ride – Ribble Steam Railway and Museum – December 3 10am-4.30pm

Create warm and magical memories with a Santa Special Steam experience. The perfect opportunity for a family get-together, sprinkled with a generous helping of festive fun, excitement and laughter.

Snuggle up with your loved ones in a warm, steam-heated carriage. Watch your youngsters’ eyes light up as Father Christmas visits you in your seat and hands out presents. Light seasonal refreshments on the train are included and Mrs Ribble’s Tea Room will be open for extra drinks and goodies. There will also be free face painting and balloon art.

Tickets include access to a festively trimmed museum and there will be live music and maybe even the odd elf or two! Plus there will be a small artisan market to explore.

Lancaster Christmas Market – November 25 to November 27

Get into the Christmas spirit at the Lancaster Christmas Market located at Lancaster Brewery. With top-quality gifts, crafts and food and drink products, you will be able to find lots of Christmas presents and stocking fillers for your whole family.

Heysham Christmas Market – December 9 2pm-8pm and December 10 12pm to 6pm

There will be more than 25 local artisan stalls selling Christmas treats and gifts on Heysham Village Car Park, so you’re sure to find something special. Plus food, drink and alpacas – what more could you possible want?

Christmas Fayre at Solaris Centre, Blackpool – November 27 10.30am-3.30pm

A free festive event for all the family. Homemade craft stalls, raffle, tombola, children’s entertainment and much more! Plus enjoy the delights of the on-site cafe.

Crow Wood Christmas Market, Burnley – December 11 11am to 4pm

A craft-filled vintage Christmas Market will pop up within the sumptuous setting of Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley. Featuring more than 50 makers, creators and start-ups, get in the mood for Christmas at Crow Wood.

Manchester

Manchester Christmas Markets – November 10 to December 22

Piccadilly Gardens will take a star turn once again this festive season, becoming the hub for Christmas in Manchester – the UK’s one and only capital of Christmas.

Manchester’s world-famous Christmas Markets takes place across six city centre squares, offering the festive delights that the city is known for.

Visitors will be able to warm those long winter evenings with lashings of food and drink, soaking up the Christmas atmosphere from under marquee covered seating and dazzling lighting creating that festival feel.

More details and opening times here.

Liverpool

Liverpool Christmas Markets – November 19 to December 24

Located once again against the stunning backdrop of St George's Plateau and William Brown Street, the markets return with of all the favourite festive food offerings, as well as a few more new and exciting treats that will truly make the market a culinary trip around the world!

The Christmas markets will have an array of stalls selling Christmas gifts, personalised decorations, arts and craft goodies, photo prints, jewellery and stocking fillers. It will also have a small selection of stands selling food ranging from the Yorkshire Pud Wrap Stall, the traditional swing grill selling a selection of sausages and burgers to vegan stalls.

There is also the big wheel and snow slide in Santa’s village to keep the family amused and a selection of bars including the tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar and the new Bavarian bar where you can try a selection of German beers and hot cider.

More details and opening times here.

Chester

Chester Christmas Market: 10th Anniversary – November 18 to December 21

Chester Christmas Market will be back in the heart of Chester this year … get the festive feeling this winter and spoil yourself at Chester Christmas Market. A handmade, historical, magical experience awaits you with 70 traders situated in the square around the town hall, surrounding the iconic sparkling tree in the heart of the city centre.

