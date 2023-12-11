Book your very own private movie screening at Lancaster's Secret Cinema

A Lancaster community hub has let the cat out of the bag about its big secret.

The Gregson Arts & Community Centre is inviting members of the public to enjoy a movie over the festive period at its very own ‘Secret Cinema’.

Located at the charity’s Moor Gate premises, the cinema is available for private hire.

“Seating a maximum of 25 people our Secret Cinema is just £15 an hour,” says a post on The Gregson’s Facebook page. “You can show any film you like!

Lancaster's Secret Cinema is available for hire.

"What’s more our cosy cafe bar is well stocked with nulled wine to get you in the festive spirit.”

All income from hire of the cinema supports the charity. Book by emailing [email protected]

If you don’t want to organise your own movie event, you can join one of the festive Secret Screenings being shown by the Gregson Team.

