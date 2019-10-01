All aboard for the fireworks train's visit to Lancashire

Fireworks lovers will be able to get a bird’s eye view of this year’s spectacular display on Arnside Pier while tucking into a seven-course dinner and sipping champagne aboard one of the world’s most luxurious trains.

The Northern Belle will halt on the viaduct just 500 yards away and then be plunged into darkness during the dazzling 15-minute aerial display.

Managing director Jeanette Snape said: “We contribute to the cost of the display and it is a truly wonderful sight watching the fireworks reflected in the estuary water below.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the evening will go with a bang – in fact, many of them! – for the 300 passengers on our train.

The seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages, once owned by the iconic Orient Express company, will be hauled by a heritage locomotive on Saturday, November 2.

The train will set out from Liverpool Lime Street at 5pm, before calling at Manchester at 5.45pm and then Preston at 6.15pm. It is due back in Preston at 11.45pm.

The Northern Belle will return to Preston on Thursday, December 19, for a special Christmas lunch excursion. A seven-course festive meal with wine will be served during the six-hour round trip.

Prices start at £260. For more details see northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681