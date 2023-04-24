News you can trust since 1837
A Lancashire hidden gem - Hoghton Bottoms is an amazing place to take your dog on a spring walk

Spring is a wonderful time to explore the great outdoors and be at one with nature – and one place you must visit in Lancashire with your pooch is Hoghton Bottoms.

By Jon Peake
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

Discover a hidden gem off the beaten path - a stunning weir and salmon staircase nestled in the midst of beautiful countryside and beneath a towering viaduct. Although it may not be easy to stumble upon, you can conveniently park within a mile and take a leisurely stroll to this breathtaking destination.

To reach this hidden oasis, simply exit at junction 3 of the M65 towards Blackburn and follow the signs to Hoghton Tower. Keep an eye out for the signposts pointing you in the right direction to HB. And if you need to refuel after your adventure, stop by The Boars Head, a cosy pub located at the corner of the turn off to Hoghton Bottoms.

Plan to spend a day exploring this incredible spot, but don't forget to wear your walking shoes or wellies! Trust us, this hidden gem is worth the journey.

Pass under the massive Hoghton viaduct near to the start of your walk

1. Hoghton Bottoms

Pass under the massive Hoghton viaduct near to the start of your walk Photo: Jon Peake

You are surrounded by green fields, trees and wildlife as you head towards the weir

2. Hoghton Bottoms

You are surrounded by green fields, trees and wildlife as you head towards the weir Photo: Jon Peake

Walk alongside a babbling brook through the woods

3. Hoghton Bottoms

Walk alongside a babbling brook through the woods Photo: Jon Peake

Enjoy the tranquility as you stroll through stunning scenery

4. Hoghton Bottoms

Enjoy the tranquility as you stroll through stunning scenery Photo: Jon Peake

