15 of the best free things to try in Lancashire in 2024 if you haven't already

From museums to nature walks, exploring the county on a budget is easy.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 17:35 BST

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly day out, why not plan a visit to Lancashire?

We asked our readers to share the best free things to do in the county - perfect for those days when you are looking for something to do without costing you the earth.

Here are 15 of the best things to do in Lancashire that won't hurt your wallet:

Worden Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. The event takes place at Worden Park in Leyland at 9am every Saturday.

1. 5k Worden Parkrun in Leyland

Worden Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. The event takes place at Worden Park in Leyland at 9am every Saturday. Photo: National World

Sea glass is ordinary glass which has been physically and chemically weathered by the sea and the shore to create a naturally frosted glass. It can take anything from 20-40 years to form and some of it could have been in the sea for 100-200 years!

2. Searching for sea glass on the Fylde coast

Sea glass is ordinary glass which has been physically and chemically weathered by the sea and the shore to create a naturally frosted glass. It can take anything from 20-40 years to form and some of it could have been in the sea for 100-200 years! Photo: Ryanx7

Take a trip through time and learn about some of the pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history.

3. Lancashire Police Museum

Take a trip through time and learn about some of the pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history. Photo: Daniel Martino

Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Known across the land for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful, tranquil place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront.

4. A walk around Stanley Park

Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Known across the land for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful, tranquil place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront.

