If you are looking for a fantastic event or getaway this bank holiday, look no further.
Lancashire’s bank holiday events calendar is jam-packed, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is how to fit everything in!
From music festivals and outdoor theatre performances to gravy wrestling and canal festivals there is something for everyone.
What’s more, many of the events you can enjoy come with a low-price tag and the opportunity to really relax and enjoy yourself.
All of these events and more are listed on visitlancashire.com, where you can find out more information about the places to stay, eat and things to do when you.
1. Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival: August 23- 25
The Lancashire town of Colne comes alive as venues across the town host some of the world’s top Rhythm and Blues musicians and performers – for one of the only festivals of its kind in the UK. | Contributed
2. Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling Championships: August 23 - 25
Come and see the best of the best compete for the European championship at The Great Eccleston Show ground! The North West Tractor Pulling Club are proud to be hosting the European championships + BTPA Championships finals in a purpose built arena on the outskirts of the village. Widely described as the best tractor pulling that the UK and Europe has to offer, the event also features monster truck rides, kids entertainment and more; with a VIP hospitality suite also available. | Contributed
3. St Anne’s on the Sea Music Festival: August 22 - 26
The much-applauded St. Anne’s on the Sea Music Festival returns for its third year to its home of Ashton Gardens on August Bank Holiday weekend. Over 40 bands will provide entertainment to the crowds across two stages. | St Anne’s on the Sea Music Festival
4. Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge: August 24
Have a great deal of fun at the Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge! This year not only can you join in with the racing, you can watch the amazing creations others have made as they whizz down the course, which includes chicanes, jumps, water blasters, giant screens and more. | Contributed
