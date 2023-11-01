13 magical Christmas events in Lancashire you won’t want to miss in 2023

Sleigh bells are ringing, and the children are singing, it’ll soon be Christmas time in Lancashire!

Christmas is one of the most magical times of year, and you will find a whole range of great events across Lancashire to help you get into the festive spirit.

Whether you are looking for an opportunity to see Santa, a festive market to grab the perfect gift, or the traditional Christmas pantomime that the whole family can enjoy, Lancashire has it all to offer.

Some of these great events need to be booked in advance, with times selling out fast – so plan your magical Christmas today!

Take a look at a selection of great events below, or check out visitlancashire.com to discover even more fantastic activities you can enjoy between now and the end of the year:

Santa’s Grotto Experience at Ribby Hall Village

November 12 – December 24

Kirkham, Lancashire

Head to Ribby Hall this Christmas to meet elves, reindeer and Santa Claus himself!

The resort will be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland for the ultimate Santa’s Grotto experience.

Walk through the magical festive woodland to find the elves and make your way to the grotto, where you can collect reindeer dust, cast magical spells and write your Christmas list under the guidance of the Head Elf.

Lancaster on Ice offers fair ground rides complete with Big Wheel, stalls and more

After your meet and greet with the big guy himself, you can head to the Wild Discovery (additional fee applies) to meet Santa’s reindeer and more amazing animals.

Price: £25 per child

Lot 13 – A Christmas Ghost Story

November 17 – December 22

There is so much to do and see during Christmas by the Sea (Credit: Karl Houghton)

Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury, Lancashire

Lancashire’s most haunted hall will once again become the backdrop for A Ghost Story for Christmas when a brand new spine-tingling seasonal play titled Lot 13 opens at Samlesbury Hall, near Preston, in December 2023.

Lot 13 is adapted from the legendary tale of The Mistletoe Brough, with additional plotlines taking the audience from the modern day to the roaring 1920s.

Guests will be guided through the historic Hall’s “Christmas Auction” of antiques, but not everything is as it seems…

Price: £22.25

Find the perfect gift at Holden Clough Nurseries this Christmas period

Artisan Markets

November 15 – December 17

Holden Clough Nurseries, Clitheroe, Lancashire

Find the perfect gift at Holden Clough Nurseries this Christmas period.

The Nurseries are holding a variety of special artisan markets, named for the season as Ribbon, Bauble, Nutcracker, Fairy and Pudding, on weekends throughout November and December, all of which will be ideal for finding gifts for your loved ones.

Price: Free

Christmas by the Sea

November 17 – January 1Blackpool, Lancashire

Not only can you enjoy the dazzle of the illuminations in Blackpool this December, but you can also join in with the festivities at Christmas by the Sea.

Head down to the Festival Headland to shop in the Christmas Chalets, marvel under simulated snowfalls, glide on the free skating rink, zip down the snow slide, and take a ride on festive trams.

There is so much to do and see during Christmas by the Sea, and it really will make visitors realise that Blackpool is not just for the summer months.

Price: free

Christmas Markets at Brindle Distillery

November 18 – December 10 Chorley, Lancashire

Expect a real Lancashire welcome at the Brindle Distillery Christmas Markets.

With a true community feel, these markets are perfect for picking up a Christmas gift, sampling some great Lancashire produce and treating yourself too.

In addition to the chance of picking up some Lancashire Tourism Award winning gin, you will find the award winning Bee Centre honey and a variety of other stalls and food vendors.

Price: free

A Christmas Carol

November 24 – December 31The Dukes Lancaster, Lancashire

A cosy night at the theatre is one of the best ways to celebrate the festive season with friends.

If you are looking for something a little different to the traditional pantomimes that crop up across the country during December, a trip to The Dukes will be just the ticket.

This Christmas season The Dukes will play host to Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits.

Unwrap the magic of this story with a musical adaptation featuring toe-tapping music, festival fun and a touch of the Christmas spirit.

Price: from £18

Santa Specials

November 25 – December 24 East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall, Lancashire

Make your visit to see Santa extra special this year with the Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway.

This 80-minute stream train where you will meet some of your favourite Christmas characters, get the chance to join in some festive tunes with the onboard brass band, and enjoy a visit from the big man himself with enough time to talk through your Christmas wishes and take a santa selfie or two.

Grown ups will be treated to a festive tipple and a mince pie, while children will enjoy a fruit shoot and chocolate.

Price: from £23

Lancaster on Ice

November 25 – January 7Lancaster, Lancashire

Ice skating in a historic square, with Christmas tunes and a fantastic bar nearby, what more could you want for your Christmas festivities?

Price: TBC

Festive Afternoon Teas

December 1 – 31Parbold, Lancashire

Enjoy the perfect hideaway this season and head to The Wrightington, where you can find top class facilities and an afternoon tea like no other!

The Wrightington’s Festive Afternoon Teas are served throughout December and feature a number of festive sandwiches, wrapped chipolatas, mini mince pies and more.

Price: from £20.50

Sail with Santa

December 2 – 23WWT Martin Mere, Ormskirk, Lancashire

Enjoy an extra special trip to Santa this December with the WWT Martin Mere Sail to Santa days.

Sail over to Santa’s Island to meet the big guy and his elves, get busy in the elves’ workshop making a pine cone bird feeder, decorate a wooden Christmas tree decoration and make your own reindeer food!

Price: £17 per child, adult free

Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival

December 4 – 5Garstang, Lancashire

Garstang Victorian Christmas festival is a community event on the high street of Garstang.

Local businesses open late, there are a variety of stalls and entertainment throughout the high street with lots of festive treats and gifts for all the whole family.

Price: free

Aladdin

December 7 – 31

Blackburn, Lancashire

Make your wishes come true and fly away on the magic carpet in Blackburn this Christmas.

Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee & his mother Widow Twankey will battle against the evil Abanazar to stop his evil plan to become Master Of The World!

Take your seat and find out if Aladdin saves the day and falls in love with the beautiful Princess JasminePrice: free

The Big Christmas Day Out

December 16 – 17

Lancaster, Lancashire

Hot on the heels of their fantastic award-winning event during the summer, Highest Point are back with a winter event for the whole family.

This time Williamsons Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland festival.

Head to Lancasters most loved park to enjoy fairground rides, Christmas crafts, festive cinema screenings, storytime sessions, face painting, and find the surprise at the centre of the Christmas Maze!