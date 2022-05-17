Whether it’s on your own, with your partner or with the whole family – there are loads of things to see and do around the county and some activities won’t even cost you a penny.
With that in mind we’ve put together a list of 10 things you could do in Lancashire sure to put a smile on your face.
Happy National Smile Month!
1. Watch a movie
The final chapter of the Jurassic Park saga hits the big screens in June. Bringing the old cast (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) and the new (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard) together, you can expect a blockbuster finale in Jurassic World: Dominion
Photo: Universal
2. Go a little crazy!
Fun for all the family - there's nothing quite like a game of crazy golf! The Flower Bowl in Preston is a mixed leisure destination open seven days a week, from 9:30am to 10.30pm and has loads of things to do, including crazy golf
Photo: Chris Rout Photographic
3. Take a hike
Get your walking boots or wellies on and get out in nature! Lancashire has some breath-taking countryside to explore, sure to put a smile on anyone's face - and completely free! Try Rivington Pike or Hoghton Bottoms. Two great walks
Photo: anzebizjan - stock.adobe.com
4. On your bike!
Cycling is great for your health and a fun activity on your own, with a partner or with the whole family. Lancashire has loads of great places to get out and about on two wheels
Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com