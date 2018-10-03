Things to do (Oct 5 - 7)

Take your pick from these great events happening over the coming days:

PAID: Spamalot, Lancaster, until Saturday, October 6

A Sew Saturday event is taking place in Preston at Inspirations Crafts

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, loosely based on the legend of King Arthur and Camelot, and winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, the hilarious Spamalot was written by Eric Idle and has a sumptuous musical theatre score including Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side of Life! Catch it at The Grand Theatre on St Leonardgate in Lancaster. Show times and ticket prices vary. Box office: 01524 63695, or book online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

PAID: Day Out With Thomas, Bury, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7

Calling all little engineers... Join Thomas, the number one blue engine, at the East Lancashire Railway in Bury for a train ride unlike any other. There are lots of things to see and do: Rides behind Thomas; meeting the Fat Controller and friends; performances by Rusty and Dusty, Sodor’s cheeky station sweepers; unlimited travel on steam and diesel trains; Thomas-themed activities and more. Opening ceremony takes place at 9.45am each day. Activities will finish at 4pm. Box office: 0333 320 2830.

PAID: Kids Zoo Club, Preston, Saturday, October 6

Children will love getting up close and personal with different animals at Kids Zoo Club

Wild Discovery’s Kid’s Zoo Club Level 1 is perfect for children that are crazy about animals and have a thirst for knowledge about the animal kingdom. The six-week Zoo Club is delivered by their education team giving the children the chance to meet and greet several of our animals up close. Each week will focus on a different group of animals. The Zoo Club is suitable for eight to 14 years old and must be pre-booked. For more information or to book call 01772 673936 or email education@wilddiscovery.co.uk

PAID: Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Preston, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7

Peppa Pig and friends are back in the brand new live show, Peppa Pig’s Adventure. Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. It’s at Preston’s Guild Hall. Call the box office on 01772 80 44 44 to book.

FREE: Harris Library Fun Palace, Preston, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7

Fun Palaces are taking place at different libraries throughout the region - including at the Harris Library in Preston

Fun Palaces is an annual, free, nationwide celebration of the genius in everyone - as artist, scientist, designer, maker... Fun Palaces are made by local people for their own communities, bringing together arts and sciences, crafts, tech and digital for a whole day of free interactive fun. There’s one taking place at the Harris Library from 10am until 4pm (Sat) and 11am until 3pm (Sun). They are also taking place at various libraries throughout Lancashire - call 0300 123 6703 to find out more.

PAID: Oktoberfest, Blackpool, Friday, October 5 to Sunday, October 7

More than 50 real ales, craft ales and ciders will be on offer over the course of two weekends, along with a very special Gin and Prosecco bar. There’ll be delicious hot food and live entertainment right through the weekend, with 10% off real ale for CAMRA card holders. Families are welcome. Please note seating is limited so arrive early if you would like to sit and enjoy your drinks. It’s at the North Pier, Blackpool. Also on October 12 to 14. To book tickets call 01253 621452.

FREE: Darwen Food Festival, Darwen, Saturday, October 6

Catch Teletubbies Live in Blackpool

Darwen Food Festival will be held in the Market Square and Bridge Street from 11am until 9pm.This year they are aiming to make the Darwen Food Festival bigger and better than ever before by incorporating Bridge Street, and there will be live music, amazing food stalls and local bars all taking part. Darwen Market will be open and filled with brilliant food and some great activities for children. For more information email darwentowncouncil1@gmail.com or visit www.visitblackburn.co.uk/whats-on/darwen-food-festival-2018-p738140

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton Cleveleys, Sunday, October 7

Head out for this urban/rural walk through the Wyre Estuary Country Park. This walk is also suitable for beginners. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Please let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Comfortable footwear and suitable clothing required. Walk starts promptly at 2pm. Meet at the visitor centre at the Wyre Estuary Country Park. Call 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, September 7

The monthly Sunday jazz night is back at The Ferret in Preston on Sunday, and it promises to be a hot and funky affair - just perfect as the weather turns colder. Catch the main man Harold Salisbury leading the pack on saxophones. With support from jazz stalwarts Norman Helm on bass, Keith Ashcroft on guitar and Paul Burgess on drums. Also featuring on the night is DJ Miles Salisbury, who will be playing some groovy tunes for you to end your weekend in style. The music starts at 9pm. Admission is £3.

PAID: Teletubbies Live!, Blackpool, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7

Ever fancied trying Mantrailing? Now is your chance

The Teletubbies first ever theatre show created especially for your little ones is here. Join the Teletubbies, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. Catch it at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre. Box office: 01235 290190.

PAID: Mantrailing Introduction, Preston, Saturday, October 6

Do you want to learn more about mantrailing? Would you like to try a fun activity with your dog? If you answered yes to both these questions, you won’t want to miss this event on Saturday. No previous experience is required. All breeds, shapes, sizes, abilities and ages can have fun and excel with this game. But be warned, mantrailing is highly addictive - you will love it as much as your dog. There will be two sessions - from 10am until 1pm and 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Handler places are £45 per dog. Email prestontrickdogs@outlook.com to book or make further enquiries.

FREE: North of England Orchid Show, Preston, Sunday, October 7

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve on Sunday to see the wonderful world of Orchids as The North of England Orchid Society return for one of their monthly shows. The society has been growing and showing orchids on a monthly basis since 1897 and is the oldest orchid society in the world. Friendly help and advice available. Runs from 10am until 3.30pm.

FREE: Sew Saturday, Preston, Saturday, October 6

On Saturday craft stores up and down the country will be taking part in Sew Saturday, an exciting annual campaign that supports the craft industry’s independent retailers and high street bricks ‘n’ mortar stores. To celebrate both Sew Saturday and Hunkydory Crafts 10th Birthday, Inspirations Craft Superstore in Preston will be getting a visit from Sarah Payne, an expert quilting teacher and a regular presenter on Create & Craft TV, who will be hosting a free sewing techniques demonstration, using the latest range of Liberty fabrics. From 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Crafts Day, Hoghton, Sunday, October 7

Children and families are invited to Hoghton Tower’s Crafts Day on Sunday, perfect for all the family to enjoy. Make crowns and tiaras. Draw, colour, and create with a wide range of crafts at an assortment of prices between 50p and £3 in the comfort of Hoghton Tower’s wood-panelled Smoking Room. Runs from 11am until 3pm. This event coincides with and Artisan Fair taking place in the Great Barn. Admission to Hoghton Tower is £2 per person on the day.

FREE: Spooky Tours, Samlesbury, Sunday, October 7

Embark on this spooky tour... if you dare... Simon Entwistle’s spooky ghost stories will send a shiver down your spine. Join him on this Sunday tour of Samlesbury Hall, the perfect setting for his spooky tales. After you’ve been suitably frightened, why not wander the hall’s grounds and enjoy a meal at their restaurant. Admission free. Tours at 11am and 2pm.