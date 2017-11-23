Things to do (November 24 to 26)

There are some great events coming up, some festive, some not:

PAID: Preston Cecilian Choral Society Concert, Preston, Saturday, November 25

Spend an evening exploring the sumptious music of German Romanticism with Preston Cecilian Choral Society. They are presenting an evening of music from Schubert - Mass in G and Ave Maria; and Mendelssohn - Song of Praise and Hear My Prayer. The concert is at St John’s Minster Church on Church Street in Preston. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12, with concessions at £10; accompanied children go free. To book call 01772 717505 or 07824 423496. For more information on the society visit www.cecilians.org.uk

FREE: Astley Illuminated, Chorley, Saturday, November 25

One of Astley’s most popular events is back bigger, brighter and better than ever as the jewel in Chorley’s crown is once again transformed with brilliant LED spotlights. Astley Hall will be joining in Chorley’s Christmas celebrations with the return of this special free event. For one evening, people will be able to see and photograph the historic house beautifully lit inside and out with magnificent LED spotlights and over 200 candles. Features special performances too. Starts at 5pm.

PAID: Mooky Doolittle, Blackpool, from Saturday, November 25 until Sunday, January 21

The Blackpool Tower Circus is presenting this ‘a-moosing’ show that will capture the attention of the little ones with performances to entertain, leaving the whole family with goose-bumps. Join Mooky and Mr Boo this year with a whole cast of four legged friends for what can only be described as ‘turtley’ awesome with hilarious comedy capers that will leave you ‘giraffing’ for days. Tickets are £13 adults; £10.50 children; £5.95 for ages under three. To book call 0844 856 1000.

FREE: Leyland Christmas Festival, Leyland, Saturday, November 25

This promises to be a fantastic and festive family afternoon. There will be a Santa’s Grotto, crafts, live entertainment, an ice rink and lots of wonderful stalls including food and drink, all provided by local businesses. There will also be the ‘Light Parade’ and the Christingle Service held at the United Reformed Church. The light switch-on with Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald will be at 5.30pm. The fun runs from 1pm until 7pm in Leyland town centre on Balfour Court and along Hough Lane.

PAID: Christmas Tree Festival, Blackpool, from Thursday, November 23 until Sunday, November 26

The Winter Gardens Trust presents the popular Christmas Tree Festival in the Derham Lounge and Grand Vestibule at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. Admission to the festival, which runs between 11am and 4pm each day is £1.50 per adult and children go free. Santa will be in his grotto in the Derham Lounge on Saturday and Sunday and there will be loads to do for the whole family. For more information visit www.wintergardenstrust.org.uk/christmas-tree-festival-2017/

PAID: Messy Gallery - Sketchbook Studio with David Hulston, Lancaster, Saturday, November 25

Explore, create and learn on a Saturday morning with Lancaster Arts. In this hands-on workshop you’ll make your own sketchbook, experiment with techniques and materials for recording ideas, and discover your next artwork, invention, or story. All you need to bring is your imagination. Suitable for families with children aged up to five years. Runs from 10am until 11.15am in the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University. Admission is £2.5o. Call 01524 594151 for more.

FREE: Winter Goose Spectacle, Pilling, Sunday, November 26

Forget the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping and join the Rangers to enjoy the spectacle of thousands of Pink Footed Geese flying out for the night time roost in Morecambe Bay. Head to Pilling Lane Ends Amenity Area in Back Sands Lane, Pilling for this event. It runs from 2.30pm until 3.30pm. As this is an outdoor event, make sure you wear suitable, warm clothing and footwear for a slow but easy walk with frequent stops. Also bring binoculars and telescope (if you have one). For more information telephone 01995 602125.

PAID: Framed for Murder, St Annes, Saturday, November 25

Could you be the next Miss Marple or a budding Columbo? The Pavilion in Ashton Gardens, St Annes is the venue for this murder mystery evening.Framed for Murder is a great way to test your detective skills and solve a crime. Bring a group of friends and work through the story performance and clues to try and win. It starts at 7pm and is expected to end at around 11pm. Tickets are £20, and this includes a buffet. For more information and to book tickets telephone 01253 723488.

FREE: Ulverston Dickensian Christmas Festival, Ulverston, Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27

In this, the seventeenth year for this Dickensian Christmas Festival, there will be a huge variety of free entertainment, free events for children and a fabulous Christmas market, with lots of unusual gifts and festive food. The festival can be found in Market Street and other locations in Ulverston, Cumbria. Events kick off at around 10am on both days. For more information call 01229 580640 or visit http://www.dickensianfestival.co.uk/

PAID: Breakfast with Batman and Frozen, Chorley, Sunday, November 26

Breakfast with Batman and Frozen is an event not to be missed for all superhero and princess fans. It runs from 10am until 11am at the The Fieldfare in Foxhole Road, Chorley. Doors are open from 10am and breakfast is served from 10.15am. Tickets are £6 per adult and £6 per child, and these both include a cooked breakfast. There will also be face painting and plenty of photo opportunities for all. All proceeds from this event are being donated to Derian House.

FREE: Christmas Concert and Switch On, Preston, Saturday, November 25

Preston city centre will be sprinkled with Christmas cheer on Saturday as the annual Christmas Concert and Lights Switch On takes place on the city’s Flag Market from 5.30pm until 8pm – with an array of special guest performers including Union-J, Ray Lewis and Steve McFadden. Prior to the Switch On, Santa’s reindeer will be making a flying visit to the Flag Market between 2pm and 4pm. This year’s switch on will feature an enhanced finale with guests being treated to a great lighting and special effects display, supported by the Preston At Night group.

FREE: Crafty Vintage, Scorton, Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26

Crafty Vintage is all set to take over the beautiful and historical Wyresdale Park in Scorton this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday a great array of creators, makers and collectors gather together for a fun, festive weekender. Gorgeous gifts, hot brews, yummy food, vintage goods and more are awaiting you. Open from 10am until 4pm. Admission free.

PAID: The Nutcracker, Burnley, Sunday, November 26

This well-loved traditional Christmas ballet performed in a unique setting with 24 international dancers, from companies around the world, recounts the adventures of a young girl Clara the night before Christmas. When Clara falls asleep with her Nutcracker, an army of mice attack her toys and the Nutcracker. This opulent new production, at the Burnley Mechanics, promises everything you love about The Nutcrack, brighter and more splendid than ever before. It’s on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets: £16 adults; £14 concessions. Call the box office on 01282 664400.

FREE: Christmas Family Fun Day, Blackburn, Saturday, November 25

Blackburn Youth Zone hosts a free Christmas family fun day on Saturday for the whole family. The fun day will include climbing, face painting, a FIFA 18 tournament, penalty shoot out, gym workouts and much more. There will also be plenty of stalls with a variety of items. It runs from 12pm until 4pm at the Blackburn Youth Zone in Jubilee Street, Blackburn. For more information telephone 01254 292000 or visit www.blackburnyz.org/

PAID: Afro-Brazilian Rhythms and Dance, Preston, Saturday, November 25

A workshop for drummers and dancers of all levels. You will work together in the morning and later learn and rehearse your before bringing the two together. Led by Jon Hardeman Angeles Fiallo Monterio at Preston’s UCLAN on Saturday. Starts 10am. Tickets are £30 adv or £35 on the door. For more information call 07913 393405.