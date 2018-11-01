Things to do (Nov 2 - 4)

Take your pick of events happening over the next few days:

FREE: Lancashire Hawks and Owls, Preston, Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4

You can go on a guided walk around Brockholes Nature Reserve

The team from Lancashire Hawks and Owls is coming to Barton Grange Garden Centre. At this event you’ll have a chance to meet the both the people and the birds they rescue. All of the birds of prey in the display are hand reared and totally approachable which means you can touch them and have your photo taken with them. Go along to the Green Room for a fascinating look at these wonderful creatures. Open from 10.30am until 4pm on both days. For more information call the Garden Centre on 01995 642980.

PAID: Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks, Clitheroe, Saturday, November 3

Clitheroe Bonfire will be hosted on the Castle Field with the fireworks display viewed from the Castle Keep. All proceeds go to over 15 local charities. Runs from 5.30pm until 9.30pm. Admission is £5 per person for adults; £2 children aged three to 15; £10 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). No alcohol or sparklers permitted. For more information and to book visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/clitheroecommunitybonfirefireworksdisplay/202274

PAID: Scenic Railcar Weekend, Bury, Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4

Head to Astley Park for Derian House's Winter Sparkle event

It’s dat of the DMU at East Lancashire Railway in Bury. Pay tribute to the stalwart Diesel Multiple Unit at this special theme weekend as these endearing engines take the spotlight. The timetable for the weekend will be an intensive all DMU timetable, a great opportunity to get some snaps of these magnificent machines. Open from 9am until 4pm on both days. Special event fares apply. To book visit http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/ or call 0333 320 2830.

PAID: Accrington Gin Jamboree, Accrington, Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3

They have a saying that ‘there’s a gin out there for everyone’ and that’s what they want you to find when you visit a Gin Jamboree. In essence a Gin Jamboree is an opportunity to enjoy 150 gins or so, either as a G&T or cocktail, served as the ‘recommended mix’ as suggested by the distiller or that of the Gin Jam mixology team. Your £20 ticket price includes: a G&T on them, gin glass, gin guide, pen, live DJ, and supper. This Gin Jamboree takes place at Accrington Town Hall.

PAID: Archbishop Temple School PTA Bonfire and Firework Night, Preston, Friday, November 2

Lancashire Hawks and Owls will be at Barton Grange Garden Centre

Archbishop Temple School’s PTA is holding this fun, family event, which starts at 6.30pm with food and live music. There will be a wide selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food choices on offer including pies, hot dogs, burgers, parched peas, veggie curries, drinks, cakes and sweets. The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and the firework display will begin at 7.30pm. Discounted tickets are available to buy online now at www.archbishoptemple.com

FREE: Ceramica, Southport, until Saturday, November 17

Ceramica is a ceramics exhibition and sale of work by Southport Contemporary Arts. Versatility and individualism are key to all of the exhibitors, keen to promote quality and distinctive ceramic work within the region. You can catch this exhibition at Southport Contemporary Arts Art House in Eastbank Street, Southport. The Art House is open from 10am until 3pm, Tuesday to Friday and 11am until 4pm on Saturdays. For more details visit https://www.sca-network.co.uk/

FREE: Light Up Lancaster, Lancaster, Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3

The Judges' Lodgings will be illuminated for Light Up Lancaster

For this year’s Light Up Lancaster Illuminos invite you to explore the universe, where extraordinary planets are waiting to be discovered. Control the telescope and watch as stars and constellations are tracked and revealed on the transformed observatory of the Judges’ Lodgings. Somewhere in the stars planets wait to be found – moving the telescope on its axis allows you to seek them out. Open from 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday and from 5.30pm until 9.15pm on Saturday. Please note this is an outside event only.

PAID: Bonfire Night, Chipping, Sunday, November 4

Celebrate fireworks night with the Gibbon Bridge Hotel in front of the bonfire with mulled wine, hot chocolate and a dazzling firework display and then finish off with a hearty Lancashire Hotpot supper with all the trimmings and of course traditional parkin and bonfire toffee. Starts 5pm. Tickets are £25 per adult and £15 per child (aged 10 and under). Special accommodation rates are also available. For more information and to book visit https://www.gibbon-bridge.co.uk/

PAID: Painting Workshop, Preston, Sunday, November 4

The Golden Ball in Longton have a painting workshop - hosted by Donna from Where the flowers grow. Donna will hand make leather purses for everyone that you can then paint yourselves. A great gift to yourself or a personalised Christmas present for someone. Email info@golden-ball.co.uk if you would like a place. Only 15 places available. Runs from 10am until 12pm. Tickets are £20. Visit https://www.golden-ball.co.uk/ to find out more information or call 01772 613527.

PAID: Swan Lake, Preston, Sunday, November 4

East Lancashire Railways are hosting a Scenic Railcar Weekend

Swan Lake is a timeless ballet with exquisite dancing and is presented at Preston Guild Hall by the Russian State Ballet. It is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other. With a spellbinding narrative, exquisite ballet, and large orchestra, this will be a wonderful evening out, the memories of which you will cherish long after the curtain falls. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/russian-state-ballet-swan-lake/

PAID: The Greatest Show Vocal Workshop, Blackpool, Saturday, November 3

Enjoy time with like-minded people singing songs from the smash hit musical The Greatest Showman. The workshop will cover vocal technique, how to improve your overall voice and performance styles. There are no auditions and there is no need to read music. You will not be required to sing on your own. All ages and levels of experience welcome. Children must be accompanied by a fully paying adult. The workshop is two hours long, and it costs £10 for adults and £8.50 for children. Takes place on Carleton Memorial Club in Blackpool on Saturday. To book call 07779 045006.

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Saturday, November 3

There’s a new music venue in Preston that has already put on some great live events, and on Saturday night it is the turn of jazz band Free Parking to grace the stage at Vinyl Tap. Featuring Harold Salisbury on saxes, Paul Burgess on drums, Keith Ashcroft on guitar and Norm Helm on bass, you can catch them from 9pm. Admission is free.

PAID: Sweet Salsa Party, Samlesbury, Saturday, November 3

Join Julia, Steve and the rest of the Sweet Salsa Crew on Saturday for a fun packed Cuban-flavored salsa dancing party. Expect their usual dash of bachata, a whip of merengue, splash or two of kizomba, and chink of cha-cha-cha. Admission is £7 and the doors are open from 8pm until 12.30am for dancing. Everyone is always welcome. It’s held at the Canberra Club, Samlesbury Aerodrome. With great music and a brilliant atmosphere with lots of friendly people - what more could you want? For more information visit www.sweetsalsa.co.uk

FREE: Winter Sparkle, Chorley, Sunday, November 4

Join Derian House for their annual Christmas spectacular, Winter Sparkle on Sunday from 10am until 4pm. Set in the stunning location of Astley Park in Chorley, this family-friendly event will get you in the festive mood and ready for Christmas. Visitors will get the chance to stock up on Christmas gifts and trinkets from the Austrian-style market stalls. Kids will love the snow globe, Punch and Judy shows and of course a visit to see Santa with his real reindeer.

FREE: Reserve Walk, Preston, Sunday, November 4

Join Brockholes Nature Reserve Guided Walk Leaders for a tour of the reserve to find out about how they got there, the wildlife and the conservation aims. Reserve Walks take place on the first Sunday of every month. Depart at 11am, returning around 1pm. Admission is free. No need to book, just turn up. Suitable sturdy footwear and clothing required.