Things to do (March 30 to April 5)

It's Easter weekend, so take your pick of these great events:

PAID: Wild Challenge Family Trail, Silverdale, Sunday, April 1

Dragons and Chocolate, plus this amazing live Easter egg can be found at Lowther Castle

Bring your team and take part in this self-led family trail to discover how you can do more for nature. There’s lots more going on too. It’s all happening at RSPB Leighton Moss in Silverdale, near Carnforth. This is a drop-in event - the reserve is open daily between 9.30am and 4pm, and this event runs until Monday, April 30. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Admission to RSPB Leighton Moss is £7 for adults; £3.50 for children, with free entry for first child and children under five; £4.50 for students. For more details call 01524 701601.

FREE: Dragons and Chocolate, Penrith, until Thursday, April 19

Dinosaurs may be long extinct but at Lowther Castle, at Penrith in the Lake District, dragons are still laying eggs. And this March and April, once again the great Easter Dragon Egg Hunt will be happening. For the uninitiated, the Lowther Dragon Egg hunt involves clues, dragon eggs and chocolate throughout the gardens. You can also admire the Lowther’s Living Egg Sculpture and take part in other dragon-themed activities. For more information visit www.lowthercastle.org or call 01931 712192.

FREE: Crafty Vintage, Briercliffe, Sunday, April 1 and Monday, April 2

Head to Fleetwood for some Poppy Crafting

Shore Heys Farm in Briercliffe, near Burnley, is playing host to this two day event which will bring together makers, creators, collectors from all over the north of England, along with a farmers market, streetfood, and gin and fizz bar. There will also be a full line-up of entertainment, including acoustic sets and children’s activities. A great place to bring the family and celebrate Easter. Open from 11am until 4pm. For more information visit craftyvintage.com

PAID: Thornton Cleveleys Gala Easter Party, Thornton Cleveleys, Friday, March 30

Head to The Ashley Club on Victoria Road West in Thornton for the Thornton Cleveleys Gala Easter Party. During the event there will be an Easter bonnet competition, egg decorating, a DJ, raffle, games and much more. Great fun for all the family. It will be open from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £3 and advance booking is recommended. To buy tickets either visit the website https://thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk/ or the Facebook page Thornton Cleveleys Gala

PAID: Easter Egg Hunt, Preston, Saturday, March 31

Marsh Mill Windmill is open for some Easter fun

The Space Centre on Pedders Lane in Preston are holding a special stay and play Easter event, complete with Easter egg hunt. There are sessions at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm. The eggs have kindly been donated by BAE Systems. Admission for the stay and play session is £4 per child and £1 per adult; admission to the Easter egg hunt is £1, and each child will take away a chocolate egg. Advance booking required. To book call 01772 760403 or visit the Space Centre’s page on Facebook.

FREE: Easter Trail, Mawdesley, until Saturday, April 7

Budding detectives can try out the free Easter Trail and try to locate all 12 Easter Eggs which have been hidden around Cedar Farm. Visitors can collect a trail map from the Art Building or from the entrance to the animal area, and then return their completed form to The Gallery or Roastery to receive a special certificate. Cedar Farm can be found on Back Lane, Mawdesley, near Ormskirk, and is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday and Bank Holidays.

PAID: Easter Fun with Betsy Bumblebee, Samlesbury, from Monday, April 2 until Thursday, April 5

Betsy Bumblebee is returning to Samlesbury Hall for more family fun over Easter, with a brand new tale. Enjoy crafts, treasure hunts and original stories in a 14th Century Hall. The activities are suitable for children aged three to 11 years old. Children will need to be supervised by a responsible adult at all times. The cost is £6 per child. Advance booking is strongly recommend as they cannot guarantee a space if you turn up on the day. Visit http://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk to book your place online.

FREE: Poppy Crafting, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 31

Memorial Park are working with Fleetwood Town Council in running workshops to make poppies out of plastic bottles. You can help by dropping into one of the workshops or by donating your plastic bottles - the ones with the dimpled bottoms. The workshop runs from 12pm until 3pm at The Pavilion on Memorial Park, Fleetwood. Another workshop will also be held on Tuesday, April 3 from 12pm until 3pm. For more information about the workshop or how to donate call 01253 872444.

PAID: Saturday Morning Lecture, Preston, Saturday, March 31

Martin Purdy will give a talk on Westfield Memorial Village as part of the Saturday Morning Lecture series. It is being held at the Lancahsire Infantry Museum at Fulwood Barracks in Preston. Begins at 11am. Admission is £2. Light refreshments (tea, coffee, cakes) will be available for a small donation. Please note that to gain entry to Fulwood Barracks you will need to present positive personal identification, such as a UK photo-ID driving licence. For more details call 01772 260584.

FREE: Easter Sunday Fun Day, Bilsborrow, Sunday, April 1

The annual Easter Sunday Fun Day takes place at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow, supporting the charity Donna’s Dream House. The Easter Bunny will be hosting the fun day which begins at 12pm with egg rolling, Guy’s Easter Egg Hunt, Easter bonnet and the best decorated egg competition, kiddies farm with baby chicks, lambs, ducks etc, Uncle Martin’s Magic Punch & Judy Show, children’s Easter crafts, fairground rides, face painters and lots more.

PAID: Chicago Comedy Murder Mystery Night, Blackburn, Saturday, March 31

Whilst you, the audience are enjoying a three-course meal, experience a highly interactive razzle dazzle 1920s parody themed show, all with your usual mix of comedy, live jazz singing, a comedy murder and fun. Audience guests are invited to attend in 1920s themed attire. The Chicago Comedy Murder Mystery Night is taking place in the Windsor Suite, King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Saturday. It all starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £35, with concessions at £33. For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.kinggeorgeshall.com/

PAID: Guided Walks Around Morecambe and Heysham, Morecambe, Saturday, March 31

Why not join Peter Wade for a guided walk around Poulton and Old Morecambe on Saturday? The walk starts promptly at 2pm and admission is £3 per person. Call 01524 420905 to book and to find out the best starting point for yourself. Suitable clothing and footwear recommended. Peter also offers guided walks around Lancaster and the Lune.

FREE: Easter at Marsh Mill Windmill, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1

There’s plenty of family fun to be had over the Easter weekend at Marsh Mill Windmill and Craft Village. Expect children’s games, craft stalls and arts and crafts on Saturday and Sunday. You can also experience tours of the Mill, and the sails will turn on both days (weather dependant). There is a small entrance fee to the Mill, which is a Grade II listed building. Marsh Mill Windmill and Craft Village is Fleetwood Road North in Thornton Cleveleys and will be open for these Easter fun days from 11am until 3pm on both days. For more information call 01253 887445.

PAID: Dragon Swords, Clitheroe, Sunday, April 1

If you don’t fancy the usual Easter events on offer this weekend, why not head to Clitheroe Castle and Museum to catch some local history and mix it with a fun craft workshop? On Sunday the castle and museum is holding a Dragon Swords workshop in the Victorian Kitchen. Use their craft materials to design and decorate your own dragon sword. It runs from 11am until 3pm and admission to the craft session is £2.50.

FREE: Egg Rolling, Preston, Monday, April 2

Egg rolling is a big tradition in Preston going back hundreds of years. Each year brings an mix of workshops, street theatre and live music, all on Avenham and Miller Parks. Past events have seen magicians, a giant hippopotamus and more. It starts at 11am on Easter Monday and is free to attend. Visit www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/EggRolling to find out more.