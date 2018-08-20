Things to do (Aug 24 - 28)

It's August Bank Holiday weekend and there are lots of great events taking place:

PAID: The Great British Food Festival, Clitheroe, from Saturday, August 25 until Monday, August 27

Stonyhurst College is the venue for the Great British Food Festival

The August Bank Holiday sees the Great British Food Festival back at Stonyhurst College, Lancashire. Along with wonderful food and drink producers, there will be headline chef demos, foodie talks, and live music to enjoy on the lawns. The event has lots of artisan producers who will also be showcasing the best in seasonal, and speciality food and drink. It’s a great foodie family day out, open from 10am until 5pm al days. Discounted tickets are now available on the website www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

FREE: Charity Beer & Music Festival, Lancaster, from Friday, August 24 until Sunday, August 26

The Cross Bay Brewhouse in Lancaster is holding a Charity Beer & Music Festival. There will be over 30 european and UK Ales along with a selection of craft lagers, ciders, plus gin, spirits, wine, soft drinks and food. Live music will feature on the Friday evening with acoustic guitar soloist Dan Doherty, all day Saturday With DJ Matt This, and on the Sunday it’s Sheila Hart, the voice of Northern Soul. Some of the profits will be going to Wolfwood Animal Rescue in Lancaster.

FREE: Learn to Fish Sessions, Chorley, Saturday, August 25

A great combination of live music and beer can be found at The Bay Cross Brewhouse

Whether you have fished before or have always wanted to try, go along and learn the basics of angling from a team of professional, fully qualified angling coaches from Withnell Angling Club. Held on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal at Chorley. Time slots betweeno 10am and 4.30pm. Booking a time slot is essential - visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-lets-fish-chorley-learn-to-fish-sessions-withnell-anglers-tickets-48031474433?aff=erelexpmlt48031474433?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

FREE: Burnley Canal Festival, Burnley, Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26

Burnley Canal Festival is set to attract visitors from far and wide, who will come to enjoy the colourful display of boats and free family friendly activities and entertainment. Visit the Festival Hub at Sandygate Square, for performances, live music, art and craft workshops, street food, picnic area, walkabout theatre, and much more. The festival is centred on the canal with the focal point around Sandygate Square, off Sandygate. Visit https://burnleycanalfestival.org/

PAID: Chipping Agricultural Show, Chipping, Saturday, August 25

Withnell Angling Club is offering everyone the chance to try their hand at fishing

Chipping Show is one of the best one day Agricultural and Horticultural Shows in the North West. Held on Longridge Road in Chipping from , it epitomises the very best of local shows. There is a huge range of attractions for exhibitors and visitors alike. The aims of the show are to promote the agricultural and horticultural sectors that are so much a part of the rural Lancashire. There will be something for everyone. For more information and to book tickets, visit http://www.chippingshow.co.uk/

PAID: Beginners Guide to Saltmarsh, Thornton, Saturday, August 25

Join the rangers at Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton for an introduction to the largest area of ungrazed saltmarsh in Lancashire. The walk is marked as moderate, with uneven ground, fields, lanes and tracks with some moderate slopes, expect stiles/livestock, and suitable clothing and footwear (wellies) is required. The guided walk runs from 2pm until 4pm, and tickets are £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concessions. For more information call Wyre Estuary Country Park on 01995 602125.

FREE AND PAID: Morecambe Live Weekender, Morecambe, Sunday, August 26 until Tuesday, August 28

There is lots of different family activities taking place at Burnley Canal Festival

The Morecambe Live Weekender kicks off the summer season in the resort. Staged over three days and two nights every August Bank Holiday, it features 90s, 00s & 10s tribute artists, plus the very best local bands and singers. Free events include Juke Box Jive - held at the Morecambe Headway Hotel - this features The Jive Romeros and other artists, and Park Life. One paid event is the Disco Inferno, with tickets costing £10. For more information and for a full line-up of events over the three days, call 01524 582808.

PAID: Tractor World, Thornton-in-Craven, Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27

Tractors, tractors and more tractors! For all you tractor mad fans - you can find modern, vintage, veteran, competitions, tractor rides and more at Thornton Hall Country Park. Plus you will find all the usual farm fun too, including pony rides. Guaranteed to be loved by all ages. Open from 10am until 4.30pm. Normal admission prices - no advance ticket purchases required. For more information visit http://www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/ or call 01282 841148.

FREE: Waddy Fest, Clitheroe, Sunday, August 26

It’s the final Bank Holiday of summer, which means it is also the last Waddy Fest of 2018. And they hope to make this one the b est yet. With sizzling barbecue, fresh stonebaked pizzas from the outdoor pizza oven, and live music . The barbecue is served from 1 pm; they will be serving pizzas from 4 pm, you can then enjoy the festivities way into the night. It’s all happening at The Waddington Arms, Clitheroe Road, Waddington, Clitheroe, from 1pm until 9pm. Call 01254 423262 for more information.

PAID: Beach Craft, Fleetwood, Sunday, August 26

Head to Thornton Hall Country Park for Tractor World

Beach Craft is being held at Rossall Point Obervation Tower in Fleetwood. There you can make fun crafts made from driftwood and beach treasures. Parent/guardian must stay with child at all times. This is a drop-in event, open from 11am until 3pm, with the last drop in session at 2.30pm. Admission is £2.50 per child. Suitable clothing is required as you may get a little messy. For more information call 01995 602125. This event is also being held on Wednesday, August 29, with drop-in sessions from 11am until 3pm.

PAID: The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle, Lytham, Sunday, August 26

Illyria bring the spectacular family show The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle to Lytham Hall for Bank Holiday Sunday at 4pm, as the final show in a record-breaking season. Meet Dr. Dolittle and his menagerie of talking animals, including Polynesia the parrot, and the mythical two-headed Pushmipullyu. Gates open for picnics at 2pm. Children can sit right at the front on rugs and can expect drama, laughter, music and more than a few surprises. A treat for all the family. To book tickets visit www.illyria.co.uk, www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk, or call Lytham Hall on 01253 736652.

PAID: Wild Families - Den Village, Preston, Tuesday, August 28

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve on Tuesday to build a Den Village in the woodland. Take part in some games and challenges to win extra materials for your den and let your imagination run wild. Wild Families activities are designed to get the whole family outside and working together. Advanced booking required - visit http://www.brockholes.org

PAID: Great North West Motorbike Festival, Blackpool, Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26

On Saturday and Sunday motorbike enthusiasts from across the UK are set to take over Blackpool, as a two-day festival featuring a range of major exhibitors, independent traders, live music and much more takes place at the Winter Gardens Blackpool. Over the two-day festival motorbike enthusiasts will have a chance to browse the latest bikes from major manufacturers and once again explore bikes throughout the ages in a bigger and better heritage zone. For more information and to book tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/great-north-west-motorbike-festival-2018/

FREE: Family Fun Day, Preston, Saturday, August 25

This event promises to be a fun day for all the family with stalls, and activities, including arts and crafts, bouncy castles, inflatable assault course, and a selection of fairground rides. It’s all taking place at The Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive in Penwortham, Preston on Saturday. The day runs from 12pm until 5pm and is free to attend. There may be a small charge to enjoy the fairground rides. For more information call 01772 471477.

FREE: Soul in the Park, Blackpool, Sunday, August 26

Hopefully the sun will be shining for Soul in the Park on Sunday. You can look forward to a beautiful day of DJs and dancing, featuring DJs Jimmy Scriv, Tim Rabjohn, Rod Allsworth. It’s being held at Stanley Park Bandstand in Blackpool from 1pm until 4.30pm. Admission is free. Also in the Italian Gardens is the Stanley Park Car Show.