Things to do (Aug 11 - 15)

Check out these events happening across Lancashire over the coming days:

FREE: Blackpool Air Show, Blackpool, Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12

There will be walks to suit all abilities during Pendle Walking Festival

Blackpool’s breathtaking air show is back for and looks set to be better than ever. The programme will showcase the very best in British aviation with a whole host of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots. The best viewing points can be found on the promenade between North and Central Piers. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which features a Spitfire, a Hurricane and a Lancaster Bomber, will take part in a hugely patriotic display. Starts 12pm both days. Call 01253 478222 for more information.

FREE: Xplorer, Preston, Monday, August 13

Xplorer is a family navigational challenge that is both fun and educational. Explore Avenham Park and follow the map to find the markers. At each marker, young children can identify what the picture is or the older children can challenge themselves by answering a themed question. Register at the pavilion on Preston’s Avenham Park and collect your map on the day. Runs from 1pm until 3pm. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. For more information about the Xplorer challenge, visit www.xplorer.org.uk

FREE: Clitheroe Food Festival, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 11

Hogwarts Magical Taster Session is one school lesson the kids won't want to miss

Clitheroe Food Festival is an annual showcase of the hard work and dedication of local food and drink producers, and their fabulous produce. Expect glorious, quality Lancashire produce, inspirational chefs, exciting culinary activities for all the family and great music from the area. A huge array of wonderful foods, from organic meat and dairy produce made from traditional Lancashire breeds to handmade pies and pastries and a feast of fruit and vegetables. Open 9am until 4.30pm.

FREE: Pendle Walking Festival, various locations, from Saturday, August 11 until Sunday, August 19

Why not head for the hill and join in one of the UK’s biggest free walking festivals? There will be guided walks every day to suit walkers of all abilities, ranging from easy walks of a couple of miles to fantastic challenge walks like The Pendle Way. There are so many great walks, so why not join in? For a full programme of the walks on offer visit www.visitpendle.com/whats-on/festivals/pendle-walking-festival or call 01282 661963/856186.

FREE: Morecambe Carnival, Morecambe, Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12

The crowds will be flocking to Clitheroe Food Festival

There really is something for everyone at Morecambe Carnival. Taking place over two days, the resort will be packed full of live music, charity and trade stalls, donkey and train rides, displays, a circus, children’s rides, petting zoo, science zone, RAF flyby, fireworks finale, and of course, the spectacular seaside carnival parade. It runs from approximately 10am until 10pm on both days. For more information, and for a full programme of events, visit http://morecambecarnival.org/

FREE: Exploring Hampsfell, Morecambe, Saturday, August 11

One of the finest viewpoints on Morecambe Bay, Hampsfell offers magnificant 360 degree views of the Lake District fells, the Howgills and across the Sands. Morecambe Bay chief executive Susannah Bleakley will lead a walk to the summit exploring geology, nature and the Victorian Hospice landmark at the summit. Suitable clothing and footwear required. Runs from 2pm until 4pm. Booking required - call 01539 734888. For more information visit http://exploremorecambebay.org.uk/

PAID: The Gin and Rum Festival, Blackpool, Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11

Catch top jazz band Pinto Beans in Preston

Get ready to be spoilt for choice with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums all easily found in one of the exclusive themed bars on display. There is a Friday evening session from 6pm until 11pm; with two sessions on the Saturday - one from 12pm until 5pm and then one from 6pm until 11pm. To purchase drinks, you must top up your cashless wristband either online or at the top up station, bars do not take cash. Tickets are £10, available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/gin-rum-festival/ #tickets

PAID: Pond Dipping, Preston, Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve for one of their popular pond dipping sessions. Not just for kids, this is an opportunity for all visitors to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a spot of pond dipping. The sessions are just for fun and no previous knowledge is required. Pond Dipping sessions are 30 minutes long and take place at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 2pm, and 2.45pm. Everyone going onto the pond dipping platform needs a ticket (all adults and all children of all ages - £2).

PAID: Heritage Tour at Stanley Park, Blackpool, Sunday, August 12

After meeting at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre in Blackpool, the event starts with a visit up the Cocker Memorial Clock Tower, before returning to the visitor centre for a talk about the history of the park. Runs from 2.30pm until 4.30pm. Tickets are £5 each, includes a cup of tea/coffee. They can be bought at the Visitor Centre or on the door, cash only. Suitable clothing and comfortable footwear is recommended. For more information call the visitor centre on 01253 318948.

PAID: Betsy Bumblebee - Comedy Tours, Clitheroe, Sunday, August 12

Join Betsy Bumblebee for an entertaining look at how life would have been for a scullery maid in Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, with a comedy twist suitable for children and adults. Call at the Tithe Barn to register on arrival for 12pm start. Tithe Barn tea room open for drinks and cakes from 11.30am. Tickets are £10 per adult and two accompanying children, with £6 per additional child. Pre-booked only. Call 01254 827160 or email info@browsholme.com for further details and to book your tickets.

FREE: Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival, Fleetwood, Sunday, August 12

Marine Hall in Fleetwood is hosting the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival once again and they are inviting the best of local producers to join in promoting quality food and drink from across the region. The seaside setting, newly renovated gardens and children’s activities taking place at the event will make for a great summer’s day out for the whole family to enjoy. With cooking demonstrations, samples to try and delicious food and drinks to buy they guarantee a delicious day out for all. It’s on Sunday, from 10am until 4pm, and admission is free.

PAID: Fame the Musical, Blackpool, from Monday, August 13 until Saturday, August 18

Fame – The Musical is set to tour the UK in a stunning new 30th Anniversary tour, and it is heading to the Opera House, Blackpool from Monday, August 13 until Saturday, August 18. Show times and ticket prices vary. To book, visit http://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/fame/. Fame The Musical will indeed live forever.

PAID: Hogwarts Magical Taster Session, Lancaster, Wednesday, August 15

Wizarding Wednesdays – Magical taster classes for the discerning young witch or wizard hoping to attend Hogwarts at Lancaster City Museum. Follow the visiting professor to the classroom and select your very own wand. Experience some magical mini classes; Divination, Herbology and Potions, see if you make the grade. For all young witches and wizards aged seven and over. Booking essential on 01524 64637. Places are limited to 12 children per session. Meet at the front desk. Admission: £6 per classmate. A Hogwarts Masical Taster Session will also be held on Wednesday, August 29.

PAID: Guided Walks Around Morecambe & Heysham, Morecambe, Saturday, August 11

Echoes of Art Deco is a guided walk with Peter Wade. Meet at The Platform in Morecambe before exploring Morecambe’s 1930s heyday as reflected in its Art Deco buildings, some inspired directly by the iconic Midland Hotel. Comfortable footwear is recommended. Starts promptly at 2pm. Admission is £3 per person, call 01524 420905 to book. Peter also offers guided walks around Lancaster and along the Lune.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, August 12

Fancy a slice of Sunday night jazz? Then head to Mad Hatters (formerly Ale Emporium) on Fylde Road for the cool and funky Pinto Beans. Led from the front by popular jazz saxophonist Harold Salisbury, they are one band not to be missed. Also featuring Norm Helm on bass, and Tom Vernon on guitar.The music starts at 9pm and admission is free.