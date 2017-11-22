Transgender artist to perform in Lancaster

Award-winning transgender artist and activist Kate O’Donnell arrives in Lancaster next month.

Its fourteen years since Kate transitioned and a lot has changed.

Through song, dance, hard-won wit and wisdom, ‘You’ve Changed’ shines a light on the ins, outs, ups and downs of transitioning.

Challenging the idea that genitals equal gender, Kate challenges this belief.

Leo Burtin, from Lancaster Arts said: “Kate’s work is always an explosive reminder of what pride there is to take in being queer.”

‘You’ve Changed’ has been created in collaboration with Transcreative.

Based in Manchester, Transcreative is a new transgender led theatre company, increasing the visibility and positive representation of transgender people and stories through excellent art, advocacy and education.

‘You’ve Changed’ takes place at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster Arts, Lancaster University on December 1 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £9-£15 on box office 01524 594151.