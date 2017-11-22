PICTURES: Aladdin panto flies into Dukes

Tickets for The Dukes production of Aladdin are flying out of the box office.

Boxing Day is proving particular popular with the 4pm performance now sold out so an extra show has been added at 7.30pm.

Marcquelle Ward (Aladdin) and Arif Javid (Sultan) in a scene from The Dukes production of Aladdin. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Aladdin runs from November 24 to January 6 in The Round where The Dukes has been staging its festive productions for the past five years.

Audiences will join our high flying hero and the Genie as they embark on a journey of discovery, danger and romance.

Playing Aladdin will be star of the ITV series Britannia High, Marcquelle Ward who was award nominated for his debut West End role as The Rum Tum Tugger in Cats at the London Palladium in 2015.

To book tickets for Aladdin, ring 01524 598500.

A scene from The Dukes production of Aladdin featuring Dora Rubinstein as the Princess, Marcquelle Ward as Aladdin. Picture by Darren Andrews.