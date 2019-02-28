Panto time in Ingleton

Open sesame! Welcome to panto land where everyone at Ingleton Theatre Group invites you to step into the magical world of Aladdin for their 33rd production.

Fly to China to meet Widow Twankey, a long suffering laundress, struggling to eek out a living with the help of her two sons – lazy Wishee Washee and naughty Aladdin.

Genie of the lamp - Aladdin at Ingleborough Community Centre.

Keeping on top of all that washing isn’t made any easier by Quackers, Wishee’s moulting pet Peking duck!

Help arrives in the guise of ‘Uncle’ Abanazar who promises untold riches for the family if Aladdin will go with him to Bald Mountain to find a cave full of hidden treasures. But is Abanazar all he seems?

Can Aladdin trust him? Will Abanazar help him to become so rich he can ask for the hand of beautiful and headstrong Princess Jasmine?

With the help of a magic lamp and a genie, perhaps all Aladdin’s wishes can come true. Meet the rest of Aladdin’s friends and watch the story unfold.

Be in good voice, ready to cheer the goodies and boo the baddies.

Aladdin will be performed at Ingleborough Community Centre until Saturday, March 2.

Performances during the week start at 7.30pm and Saturday’s performance starts at 6pm.

Tickets for the show cost £6 adults/£4 children and concessions.

Tickets are on sale during office hours from the community centre tel: 015242 41701.