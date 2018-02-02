From the Edinburgh Fringe to Lancaster

Tin Can People is bringing its latest show Katie and Pip to Lancaster.

Celebrating the relationship between Katie, a 15-year-old diabetic girl, and Pip her five- year old border collie, trained by Katie to save her life.

Tin Can People investigates the pairing between humans and dogs as a vehicle to exploring compassion and companionship in the human social condition.

Katie & Pip debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.

It will be performed at Lancaster Arts on February 9 at 8pm in conjunction with local arts organisation ‘Making Room’.

Tickets are available from www.lancasterarts.org or by calling the box office on 01524 594151 weekdays between 12pm and 5pm.