From Shore to Shore comes to Lancaster and Morecambe

A powerful drama combined with tasty food and live music will be presented at three different venues in Lancaster and Morecambe this month.

From Shore to Shore, which features three moving stories drawn from different generations of British Chinese communities, will be performed on the Lancaster University campus, as well as at the city’s Dukes theatre and The Hot House in Morecambe.

A two-course Chinese meal is included with the ticket as food and its relationship to love and survival are important themes in the play.

From Shore to Shore, which is recommended for anyone aged nine plus, spans a century of Chinese history through stories of love and loss, struggle and survival.

Cheung Wing is escaping from war, Mei Lan’s had enough of the potato peeler, and Yi Di wants the impossible: her parents’ approval.

Awardwinning writer Mary Cooper and multi-lingual collaborator MW Sun spent three years researching and recording stories with people in the Chinese communities to create the play.

English, Mandarin and Cantonese are used in a linguistic blend to make From Shore to Shore accessible to a wide range of audiences.

From Shore to Shore will be performed on March 21 at 6.30pm in Wong’s Kitchen at Lancaster University where tickets are priced £20 and £10 for students; The Dukes at 6.30pm on March 22 and 23, tickets priced £20/£16 concessions; and at More Music in The Hothouse in Morecambe at 3.45pm on March 24, tickets priced £19/£15.50 concessions.

Advance booking is essential for all three performances.

To book for the Lancaster University performance, visit https://online-payments.lancaster-university.co.uk/product-catalogue/events/arts-and-social-science-fass/confucius-institute/piao-yang-guo-hai-from-shore-to-shore Tickets for The Dukes performances can be booked by ringing 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org and for The Hothouse, ring 01524 831997 or visit moremusic.org.uk