Festive panto continues in Lancaster

A festive pantomime continues to run at Lancaster Grand Theatre this month.

Lancaster Footlights os performing Dick Whittington throughout December.

Matinees (start at 2.30pm) on 9, 10, 16, 23, 24, 26 and evenings (start at 7.30pm) 8, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Tickets on 01524 64695.

Pictured is Annie Hughes who is part of the chorus and has a singing solo.

Following on from last year’s record breaking performance, Lancaster Footlights presents a traditional family Pantomime – oh yes it is - with lots of music, dancing, jokes, laughter and audience participation.