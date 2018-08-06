Don't be shy, share your 80s photos to be in with a chance of winning tickets to see Fame the Musical!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to Fame the Musical at the Blackpool Opera House next week and all you have to do is seek out those embarrassing photos. That’s not hard is it?

As well as a pair of tickets, there’s an overnight stay in Blackpool up for grabs and an exclusive backstage experience.

Fame the Musical

Take the plunge and be prepared to embarrass yourself (or your mum, dad, aunties or uncles) and send in a photograph of that very special kind of 80s look.

Fame The Musical is enjoying its 30th anniversary tour (would you believe the film was released in 1980?) and stars soul queen Mica Paris, Keith Jack, who stole our hearts in BBC’s reality talent show Any Dream Will Do, and Jorgie Porter, who has graced our screens in Hollyoaks and Dancing On Ice.

It is showing at Blackpool Opera House from Monday August 13 to Saturday August 20.

Fame the Musical has seen seven West End runs since opening on Broadway in 1988 and it follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the emotions of life.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, seek out your old photographs and send one to us. That’s all you need to do. We’ll then select the most embarrassing which we think is worthy of the tickets.

We’re on the look-out for those embarrassing 80s photos that make you put your head in your hands and go “oh no!” Or maybe you’re just super-ly proud of that perm and the shiny shell suit and you want to tell the world about how classy you were back in the day.

As an extra treat, one lucky ticket winner will be selected for our regional prize, which is an overnight stay in Blackpool and a money-can’t-buy prize of meeting the Fame cast backstage before the final performance at the Opera House on the Saturday night.

To be in with a chance of winning, email your photographs to helen.nicholas@jpress.co.uk and put LG Fame competition in the subject field. Entries must be submitted before 5pm on Monday August 13.

Blackpool Opera House is one of Blackpool’s famous entertainment venues and has become a second home to some of the biggest West End shows. Legends such as Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland have graced its stage.

Tickets for Fame The Musical are available from £20. To find out more follow this link

