Comedian Jamie MacDonald's new show in Lancaster

Named as one to watch on the BBC Hot Talent List for 2017, blind Glaswegian comedian Jamie MacDonald is powering his way through the obstacle strewn world of stand-up comedy to perform at Lancaster Arts on Friday, February 2 at 8pm in the Nuffield Theatre.

The 37-year-old is a stand-up comedian, writer and voiceover artist who just happens to be blind.

Jamie started losing his sight in his early teens when he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a progressive degenerative retinal disease which will eventually leave him totally blind.

On how his disability affects his comedy, Jamie says, “It’s easy to find the misery in disability; it’s much more interesting to find the fun in it”.

MacDonald’s blindness flavours his comedy but doesn’t define it. That said, he has found that being blind allows him to extract comedy from lesser explored areas; like the jealousy he feels towards laboratory mice with 20/20 vision and the humiliating range of clothing and accessories sold by the RNIB.

