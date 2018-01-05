Ballet Snow Queen to be performed in Lancaster

Ballet fans are in for a treat as the classical fairtyale, The Snow Queen is played out on stage.

Join Ballet Theatre UK in their re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s story at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday January 21.

The production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell. Gerda’s adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsy’s, enchanted reindeer and a mysterious woman.

Gerda is told by the woman to continue travelling, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice.

Tickets for the show which starts at 5pm cost £17.50 for adults, £15.50 for concessions, £10 for under 16s.