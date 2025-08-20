Disney Plus’ limited series about Amanda Knox has started today 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is released weekly on Disney Plus.

It is based on the true story of her wrongful conviction for the murder of Meredith Kircher.

The case was one of the most high-profile of the 2000s.

One of the most notorious murders of the early 2000s is the subject of a new series on Disney Plus. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is based on the true-story of the killing of Meredith Kircher.

The British university student was on exchange in Italy when she was murdered. Her roommate, Amanda Knox, was wrongfully convicted and locked up by the Italian authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney Plus describes the show as being “inspired” by the true-story of the killing and Amanda’s journey to set herself free.

But what happened to Amanda Knox after she left prison? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox out on Disney Plus?

Grace Van Patten in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Disney Plus

The limited series made its premiere on Disney Plus today (August 20) with two-episodes. The rest of the show will then be released weekly on the streaming platform on Wednesdays.

Episodes will be available from 8am British time - which is 9am in Europe. For American audiences it releases at 3am ET/ 12am PT on Wednesdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will have eight episodes in total. It is scheduled to finish on October 1.

Who is in the cast of the Disney Plus show?

Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe de Domenico in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Disney/Andrea Miconi

The series stars Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox, while Sharon Horgan is Edda Mellas. John Hoogenakker plays Curt Knox and Francesco Acquaroli isItalian prosecutor Giuliano Mignini.

Giuseppe De Domenico plays Amanda’s co-accused Raffaele Sollecito, while Roberta Mattei is Monica Napoleoni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Van Patten is known for appearing in shows like s Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies. Viewers may recognise Sharon Horgan from the likes of Catastrophe and Apple TV’s Bad Sisters.

Where is Amanda Knox now?

Following the murder of Meredith Kercher in November 2007, her roommate Amanda Knox was arrested alongside her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. They were held in prison until standing trial in early 2009.

After being convicted, Amanda was sentenced to 26 years in jail. In the years after, the convictions came under much scrutiny and a second-level trial in 2011 found Knox and Sollecito not guilty.

The duo were eventually exonerated for murder by the Italian supreme court in 2015. Upon her return to America after her time in prison in Italy, Knox went back home to Seattle and continued her studies at the University of Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the years since her exoneration, she wrote a memoir about her case and has devoted herself to writing and activism for the wrongfully accused. She hosted The Scarlet Letter Reports on Facebook Watch, a series which examined the "gendered nature of public shaming".

Knox worked for a time as a reviewer and journalist for what then was West Seattle Herald. She is married and had her second child in 2023.

She made a cameo appearance as herself in the first-season finale of romantic comedy TV series Laid in 2024. Knox has also been the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2016 called Amanda Knox.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.