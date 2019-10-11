The Three Degrees head to Morecambe on 50th anniversary tour

Iconic American soul trio The Three Degrees will arrive at The Platform on Wednesday October 16 on their 50th anniversary tour.

The female vocal group formed in 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and still features two original members in Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday with the addition of Freddie Pool.

The group has remained a trio, with two original members, since Sheila Ferguson left during the 1980s.

A firm favourite with Prince Charles, The Three Degrees sang at his 30th birthday party and were guests at his wedding to Princess Diana.

The trio are well known for their soulful voices, beautiful gowns, and fabulous stage shows. They are recognised all around the world for songs like “When Will I See You Again”, “Dirty Ol’ Man” and “Take Good Care Of Yourself”.

They have been continuously touring for 50 years and continue to this day with their anniversary tour, celebrating half a century in the music business.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday October 16.

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.