The One Piece is coming to Netflix from Wit Studio

One Piece is getting a new anime adaptation.

The show will be remade from the start.

Wit Studio is behind the remake and it will air on Netflix.

A brand new remake of One Piece is setting sail for Netflix. Eiichiro Oda’s legendary series will get a fresh take in the near future.

The latest take will go all the way back to the East Blue and adapt the story from the very beginning. Toei’s series will continue to air and adapt the later parts of the Monkey D. Luffy’s quest for the titular treasure.

It has been more than 25 years since the original 1999 anime first began, if you can believe it. The remake is set to join the live-action series as Netflix continues to assemble its own One Piece treasure trove.

But what do we know so far about the new anime adaptation? Let’s take a look:

Who is behind the new One Piece anime?

The One Piece will come to Netflix | Netflix/ Wit Studio

The latest take on the show will be produced by Wit Studio, who are a bit of a household name in the anime world right now. They have produced works like the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Spy X Family and Vinland Saga.

It is set to be called The One Piece, to distinguish it from the currently airing original series. Netflix will be the home of the show.

Announced back in December 2023, the show will be directed by Masashi Koizuka. Netflix released an interview with the staff in August 2024, which did give a brief glimpse at some early designs - watch that here.

When will The One Piece be released?

First revealed at Jump Festa '24 in December 2023, the show does not yet have a release date. The most recent look came in the form of the aforementioned Production Notes video from August 2024.

It showed that the production was still in the early stages. Netflix will give an update in due course.

The second season of the live-action series is due to release in 2026 on the streaming service. Expect further updates on The One Piece in the future.

The show is expected to be a seasonal release and not a year-round weekly show, like the original adaptation.

Who is in the cast of The One Piece?

Wit Studio and Netflix have not yet announced any of the voice cast for the show. Expect those details to emerge closer to release.

Where will The One Piece start?

The original show has now had over 1,000 episodes, while the manga has run for more than 25 years. If you have been wanting to get into One Piece, then this adaptation might be the perfect place.

The One Piece is set to adapt the story from the beginning. It means it is going back to the East Blue saga - with Buggy the Clown, Arlong Park and more.

