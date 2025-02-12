The Masked Singer has just three contestants left to unmask in 2025. Fans are preparing to find out who will win the ITV show in just a few days.

Nine of the celebrities have been unmasked so far - and include the likes of Bake Off favourite Mel Giedroyc and hitmaker Example. But the identities of three stars remain undiscovered.

ITV has been airing the show weekly since the start of January. The final is set to take place on Saturday February 15.

1 . Giant Joel - episode 1 Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Spag Bol - episode 1 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Pegasus - episode 2 In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Toad in the Hole - episode 3 The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales