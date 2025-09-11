The Great British Sewing Bee is making a huge change 🧵👀😱

The Great British Sewing Bee is changing hosts again.

Sara Pascoe will be replaced by Sophie Willan.

But when will the new host take over?

The Great British Sewing Bee has announced that it will be changing hosts once again. Sara Pascoe is set to leave after being at the helm for three series.

The comedian took a break last year due to being on maternity leave. She returned for series 11 this year, but it will be her last.

It has been announced that Sara Pascoe will be replaced by Sophie Willan. She will join judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young for the 2026 edition.

The Great British Sewing Bee to change host again

Sara Pascoe

Just days before the series 11 final takes place, the BBC has announced a change at the helm of The Great British Sewing Bee. Sara Pascoe will be on presenting duty for the grand finale on Tuesday (September 16) but will be replaced after that.

BAFTA-winning comedian, writer and actor Sophie Willan is joining for next year’s edition. However, she will make her debut by hosting the Christmas Celebrity Special later this year.

Bringing her own trademark wit and warmth, Sophie will join judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young to lead Britain’s most creative stitchers through their challenges when the new series arrives on BBC One and iPlayer next year, the Beeb said.

Sophie Willan is the next host of The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC

A spokesperson for the BBC added: “Sara has been a brilliant, witty and much-loved presence in the sewing room and both the BBC and the Bee team thank her for three wonderful series.”

Tom Davies, Executive Producer Love Productions said: “We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the Sewing Room.”

Who has hosted The Great British Sewing Bee over the years?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe returned to host series 11 of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

