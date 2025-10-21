Bake Off’s quarter-final has begun and fans are worried! 🍰📺

It is Dessert Week on The Great British Bake Off.

Places in the 2025 semi-final is up for grabs.

Viewers are already worried for a fan favourite.

The doors to the Great British Bake Off tent have been flung open and viewers are already sweating over a fan favourite’s future in the competition. Only four spots are available and unfortunately, someone is going to miss out.

Channel 4 has brought back an old classic for the latest theme in the form of Dessert Week. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have cooked up some seriously tricky challenges.

The bookies have named which baker they think is most at risk this week. See their verdict here.

But fans are already worried about one of their favourites. Here’s the latest:

Bake Off viewers ‘starting to mourn Iain already’

Paul Hollywood is a judge on GBBO series 16 | Channel 4

A firm favourite with audiences, Iain has found himself struggling early with the Basque cheesecake in Dessert Week. His cheesecake had ‘split’ just before serving up at the end of the signature challenge.

Viewers were quick to share their fears about his place in the competition. One wrote: “I'm starting to mourn Iain already.”

Another added: “I really don’t want Iain to go! He’s the only humble one left!” A fan echoed: “Iain 5th place looms.”

One said: “Iain why!” Another wrote: “Seeing Iain stressed is making me stressed, what happened to our serene queen who fixed a whole cake slide...”

Just four spaces are available in the Great British Bake Off semi-final next week (October 28). It means that another exit is on the cards by the end of tonight’s (October 21) episode.