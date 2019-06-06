Sunset film screenings at Williamson Park

The Dukes are bringing movie magic to Lancaster’s Williamson Park this summer with a season of special Sunset Screenings.

Screenings begin on Wednesday July 17 with comedy favourite Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15) reminding audiences to always look on the bright side of life, and ends with Steven Spielberg’s dino-mite classic Jurassic Park (PG) on Saturday August 10.

The exciting programme is part of a new project funded by Film Hub North which aims to bring cinema to unusual locations across Lancaster and Morecambe, and will see The Dukes transform The Dell in the park into an outdoor cinema for an array of big screen delights.

The Dukes’ Programme Manager, Johnathan Ilott said: “We know how much our audiences love to join us in Williamson Park during the summer months, and how much they enjoy our cinema programme here at The Dukes, so this is the perfect way to do both.

“Our Sunset Screenings season has something for everyone to enjoy, whether horror or comedy, sing-a-long or cult classic, all ready to be enjoyed under the stars.

“Over the summer months we’ll also be fundraising for new technical equipment ready for the park show to return in 2020 after this year’s break – so, please do dig deep to contribute to our collections.”

Audiences will also get the chance to sing their hearts out to special sing-along screenings of the smash-hit sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) on July 27 and August 6, as well as go Radio Gaga for Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) on July 20, 26 and 31and August 9.

The Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo (12A) offers some thrills on July 18 and 23, whilst classic British horror The Wicker Man (15) on July 30 and recent hit release Us (15) on July 19 and 25 and August 3 add some atmospheric chills to the summer nights.

There is a magical adventure for all the family with The Princess Bride (PG) on July 24 and August 2, plus an additional screening of Monty Python’s Life of Brian on August 8. Boots Riley’s critically-acclaimed surreal satire Sorry To Bother You (15) screens on August 1 and 7.

Start times for the screenings vary between 9pm and 8.40pm to match the changing sunset times; cinema-goers are advised to check in advance.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/sunset-screenings or call 01524 598500.

Standard tickets are priced £9.50 or £6.50 for Dukes members and under-21s, with concessions also available.