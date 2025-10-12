Strictly Come Dancing’s latest results show is nearly here - but when? 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing is counting the latest votes.

Two celebs will face a dreaded dance-off to save their place.

But what time can you expect the results show to start?

A second celebrity will leave Strictly Come Dancing in just a few hours. The iconic BBC competition will reveal the results of the latest vote.

Thomas Skinner became the first star to be given the marching orders last weekend. Recap what happened here.

But when can you expect to find out who has left this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show?

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will all be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is back once again this weekend. After the judges handed out their scores yesterday (October 11) the public have had their chance to vote.

Fans will find out who is in the bottom two and face the dreaded dance off today (October 12). Before the judges decide which star to send home.

Strictly’s result show is due to start at 7.15pm and will run until 8pm. The whole episode will last for around 50 minutes.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

Unlike last week, the judges' score totals are solely based on the ones handed out this weekend. Previous scores are not rolled over this time around.

The votes will be totted up and combined with the scores to get the bottom two. The celebs who are at the bottom will then get the chance to dance one more time to remain in the competition.

During the results show, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

