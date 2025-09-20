Strictly Come Dancing is about to hit the ballroom floor for another season. The launch show is set to take place in a matter of hours.

The BBC has revealed all 15 of the celebs who will take part in the series this year. It comes after one of the stars was forced to pull out shortly after being announced.

But who are the celebs set to compete for the Glitterball Trophy? Meet the full cast below.

1 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I'll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let's hope I'm as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

2 . Dani Dyer Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: "I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on."

3 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!"