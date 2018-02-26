Spooky walks in Lancaster

Whilst the nights are still dark, head to Lancaster for an evening tour exploring the darker side of the city’s past with tales of ghosts, executions and murders most foul!

The Hauntings, Hangings and Horrid Happenings tours depart from Lancaster Castle’s main entrance – the John O’Gaunt Gatehouse - and last around 90 minutes. Due to the nature of some of the stories it is not recommended that children under the age of 12 attend these tours.

Tours will be held on Thursday, March 1; Thursday, March 15 and Thursday, March 29. They start at 7.30pm.



Admission to the guided walks are £5 for adults and £4 for students and under 16s.

To book your place visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_VICticketbox/Productions/?category=WALK or call 01524 582394 (Monday to Saturday 10am until 4pm).