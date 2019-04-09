Shortlist revealed for the Lancaster and Morecambe tenth Sunshine Awards 2019

The shortlist for our tenth anniversary Sunshine Awards has been revealed.

We received some great nominations this year from our readers so thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate.

Such was the quality of nominations it was a challenging task for our judging panel to whittle them down to a shortlist.

The Sunshine Awards are sponsored by Wright and Lord, and the winners will be announced at our Gala Dinner on Friday 3rd May at the Midland Hotel.

Young Achiever Award

Georgia Thornton

Brandon Hunter

Business Awards Award

The Kings Arms, Morecambe

Jet Limited

Abi’s Arrangements

Charity Fundraiser Award

Team Reece

Shine for Sian

Jason – (Morecambe Foodbank)

Health Hero Award

The Circulation Café

Diana Heyes

Tamasin Lamb

Unsung Hero Award

Rose Rawcliffe

Joss Irving

BLC Lighting

Entertainment Award

Morecambe Music Festival

Evelyn Archer

Morecambe Warblers

Community Group Award

Torrisholme Community Primary School

Morecambe Carnival Committee

Morecambebay Poverty Truth Commission

Good Neighbour Award

Kevin Smith

Dotty Brady

Sustainable Award

Hodgson’s Chippy

Pye Motors

EcoRenew UK

Sport Award

Billy Akrigg

Larrissa Hannam