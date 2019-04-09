Shortlist revealed for the Lancaster and Morecambe tenth Sunshine Awards 2019

The shortlist for our tenth anniversary Sunshine Awards has been revealed.
We received some great nominations this year from our readers so thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate.
Such was the quality of nominations it was a challenging task for our judging panel to whittle them down to a shortlist.
The Sunshine Awards are sponsored by Wright and Lord, and the winners will be announced at our Gala Dinner on Friday 3rd May at the Midland Hotel.
Young Achiever Award
Georgia Thornton
Brandon Hunter
Business Awards Award
The Kings Arms, Morecambe
Jet Limited
Abi’s Arrangements
Charity Fundraiser Award
Team Reece
Shine for Sian
Jason – (Morecambe Foodbank)
Health Hero Award
The Circulation Café
Diana Heyes
Tamasin Lamb
Unsung Hero Award
Rose Rawcliffe
Joss Irving
BLC Lighting
Entertainment Award
Morecambe Music Festival
Evelyn Archer
Morecambe Warblers
Community Group Award
Torrisholme Community Primary School
Morecambe Carnival Committee
Morecambebay Poverty Truth Commission
Good Neighbour Award
Kevin Smith
Dotty Brady
Sustainable Award
Hodgson’s Chippy
Pye Motors
EcoRenew UK
Sport Award
Billy Akrigg
Larrissa Hannam