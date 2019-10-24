Screen classics at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens

A quartet of timeless cinema classics will be making their way to Morecambe’s Winter Gardens this month, courtesy of Lancaster’s The Dukes.

Across the weekend of October 26-27, The Dukes will pay homage to the heritage building’s rich history of comedy, dance and music, as well its stunning aesthetic, with a trio of Laurel and Hardy comedies and a special screening of beloved musical Singin’ in the Rain (U).

The event is funded by the British Film Institute (BFI) as part of their 2019 Musicals programme, a UK-wide film season supported by the National Lottery and the BFI Film Audience Network.

For more information and to book tickets, ring 01524 598500.