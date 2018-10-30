REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Armistice services around Lancashire including Preston, Blackpool, and Wigan

Lancashire is gearing up to honour the wartime fallen in what is the centenary year of the end of the First World War.
Services are planned across Lancashire including in Preston, Blackpool, Wigan, and Lancaster.
See below for a full list of services. If we have missed yours off, please tell us and we will add it to the list:
Blackpool and Fylde
Baines School remembrance service - 9am on Friday, November 9 at the school in High Cross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
Cleveleys remembrance service - 1pm on Friday, November 9 opposite Specsavers in Victoria Road West
Blackpool remembrance service - from 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Blackpool War Memorial next to the North Pier, Blackpool
Fleetwood remembrance service - 10.45am on Sunday, November 11 at Memorial Park, Fleetwood
St Annes remembrance service - 10.45am on Sunday, November 11 at Ashton Gardens War Memorial, St Annes
Lytham 'Battle's Over' commemoration - 6.30pm on Sunday, November 11 on Lytham Green
Chorley
Illustrated talk on 'The Road to the Armistice' - 2pm on Sunday, November 4 at St Laurence's Church, Union Street, Chorley
Rivington Pike Illumination of Remembrance - Friday, November 9 to Thursday, November 15 at Chorley's most visible landmark, Rivington Pike
Festival of Remembrance - 7.30pm on Saturday, November 10 at Chorley Town Hall in Market Street, Chorley
Remembrance at Astley Hall - 10am on Sunday, November 11 at Astley Hall, Chorley
1st Chorley Methodist Scout Group's remembrance walk - 10am on Sunday, November 11 from the Fleet Street Car Park, Chorley
Reflection and Remembrance - 11.02am on Sunday, November 11 at Astley Hall, Chorley
Armistice Concert - 7pm on Sunday, November 11 at Chorley Town Hall in Market Street, Chorley
Garstang
Garstang remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at St Thomas's Church, Garstang
Lancaster
Lancaster remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Lancaster Town Hall War Memorial in Dalton Square, Lancaster
Longridge
Longridge remembrance parade and service - 10.10am on Sunday, November 11 from the Civic Hall in Calder Avenue, Longridge
Preston
St Stephens CE Primary School remembrance service - 10am on Friday, November 9 at the school in South Meadow Lane, Preston
Ashton Remembers evening - 7pm on Friday, November 9 at St Michael's & All Angels Church in Egerton Road, Preston
Festival of Remembrance - 7.45pm on Friday, November 9 at Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, Preston
Lancashire Remembers Concert - Saturday November 10 at Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, Preston
Preston remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at the Flag Market and war memorial, Preston
South Ribble
Hutton remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Hutton Village War Memorial in Moor Lane, Hutton
Penwortham remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Penwortham War Memorial in Liverpool Road, Penwortham
South Ribble remembrance service - 11am to midday on Sunday, November 11 at South Ribble War Memorial in St Andrews Way, Leyland
Battle's End memorial service - 6.30pm on Sunday, November 11 at the Great War Memorial in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall
Wigan
Planting of commemorative First World War oak tree - 10am on Friday, November 9 in Coronation Road, Standish Lower Ground
Veterans' lunch with Leigh MP Jo Platt - midday on Friday, November 9 at Leigh Sports Village in Sale Way, Leigh
Dementia community choir and club's remembrance event - 1.30pm on Friday, November 9 at Eliot Gardens off Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes
Royal British Legion event - 2pm on Friday, November 9 at Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club in Vauxhall Road, Wigan
Wigan remembrance day parade and ceremony - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Wigan Town Hall in Bishopgate
Brass band remembrance show - 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, November 11 at Haigh Woodland Park in School Lane, Wigan